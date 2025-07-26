July 26, 2025: MNRE to Launch Utility-Led Solar Scheme for Rooftop-Limited Homes: Minister Pralhad Joshi at Mercom Summit– The government will soon launch a utility-led solar program under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana to benefit households without suitable rooftop space, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said during his speech at the Mercom India Renewables Summit 2025. He also shared that India has surpassed a major clean energy milestone: 50% of the country’s installed power capacity now comes from non-fossil sources, five years ahead of its 2030 target.

“We aimed for 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030. Today, we are proud to say that half of India’s installed power is already from non-fossil sources,” said the Minister, crediting the achievement to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his address, the Minister also revealed that the to-be-launched utility-led solar initiative is designed to benefit households without suitable rooftop space. The program aims to further democratize access to solar energy across rural India.

To accelerate the energy transition, the Minister further outlined five strategic focus areas: strengthening power purchase agreements (PPAs), developing robust grid and storage infrastructure, promoting domestic manufacturing, optimizing land use, and improving access to finance.

India’s clean energy growth is being enabled by landmark initiatives such as the Surya Ghar program, which has already received over 58.7 lakh applications and resulted in 17.2 lakh completed rooftop solar installations. To further strengthen the sector, the government has launched a ₹5,400 crore Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme for 30 GWh of battery energy storage, expected to attract ₹33,000 crore in investments.

India’s installed renewable energy capacity now exceeds 245 GW, including 116 GW of solar and 52 GW of wind. The Minister highlighted that clean energy expansion in 2024 alone helped the country save nearly ₹4 lakh crore by reducing fossil fuel imports and pollution. This includes$14.9 billion in fuel savings, 410.9 million tons of CO₂ avoided, and $31.7 billion in health and air quality benefits.

Underscoring India’s broader sustainability agenda, the Minister pointed to progress under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which has already allocated 8.6 lakh TPA of green hydrogen capacity and 3,000 MW of electrolyzer manufacturing, key milestones for the country’s decarbonization efforts.

The Minister concluded his visit by joining Mercom Capital Group CEO Raj Prabhu to present the 2025 Mercom India Awards, India’s most prestigious clean energy honors, celebrating excellence and innovation across the renewable energy sector.