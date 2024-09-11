Mobius Foundation to Host 6th International Conference on Sustainability Education (ICSE) 2024

New Delhi, 11th September, 2024: The Mobius Foundation is set to host the 6th International Conference on Sustainability Education (ICSE) on September 19-20, 2024, at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. This prestigious event will bring together global experts, educators, policy-makers, and students to discuss and advance sustainability education and its role in shaping a sustainable future. This conference aligns with Mission LiFE, introduced by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow. The LiFE Movement focuses on leveraging collective action to encourage individuals worldwide to adopt climate-friendly practices in their daily lives. By integrating Mission LiFE’s principles into sustainability education, the ICSE aims to foster a culture of environmental mindfulness and action.

The theme for this year’s conference, “Greening Education for a Sustainable Future,” will focus on integrating sustainability into education systems worldwide, fostering a collective movement toward eco-conscious living and sustainable lifestyle. The two-day event will feature a series of keynote addresses, power talks, round-table discussions, and panel sessions led by thought leaders and sustainability champions from various fields.

The two-day conference will feature Chief Guest Mr Tim Curtis, Director of UNESCO’s Regional Office in New Delhi. His participation underscores the event’s significance, reflecting UNESCO’s dedication to global sustainability and educational progress. Mr Curtis will deliver an address aligned with the conference’s themes, sharing valuable insights from UNESCO on advancing sustainable development through education.

Dr Ram Boojh, Advisor, Mobius Foundation, “We are honoured to host the 6th International Conference on Sustainability Education (ICSE). This year’s theme, ‘Greening Education for a Sustainable Future,’ underscores our commitment to integrating sustainability into educational frameworks in India and globally. By convening esteemed experts, educators, policy-makers, and students, we aim to foster a unified approach towards sustainable living in consonance with India’s Mission LiFE. The conference will highlight crucial discussions on sustainability challenges and innovations, featuring distinguished guests, speakers and thought leaders from UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme), Harvard University, TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute), FEE (Foundation for Environmental Education), IIT (Indian Institute of Technology), AIT (Army Institute of Technology), and the UN (United Nations), and will celebrate the contributions of young leaders through the ‘Youth for Earth Award Ceremony.’ We look forward to inspiring actionable change and advancing sustainability education through this pivotal event.”

Day 1 will feature a Vice Chancellors’ Round Table dedicated to exploring the pivotal role universities play in advancing sustainable education. This will be followed by an Educators Round Table, focusing on innovative approaches to embedding sustainability into academic curricula. The conference will also delve into critical discussions on addressing plastic pollution through green chemistry and exploring the integration of circular economy principles into educational frameworks. Attendees will gain valuable insights from leading academics, industry experts, and environmentalists on how to effectively tackle these pressing issues and promote a more sustainable future.

Day 2 will emphasize youth involvement in sustainability with the “Youth for Earth Award Ceremony,” celebrating innovative projects and leadership from young individuals. The day will also include a Youth Conclave focused on discussing green job pathways and sustainable fashion. Additionally, the conference will feature insightful sessions on cutting-edge technologies in sustainability education and strategies for ocean stewardship. The event will conclude with the prestigious felicitation of Padma Shri Jadav Payeng, renowned as the “Forest Man of India,” followed by closing remarks from Dr Rajendra Singh, Magsaysay Awardee and Chairman of the People’s World Commission on Drought and Flood.