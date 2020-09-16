MOMSPRESSO. COM witnesses 4x growth in creation of Hindi content since 2019

Momspresso.com, India’s largest platform for mums that allows them to express themselves through text and video across 10 languages, has been among the pioneers of vernacular content creation and consumption in India. Marking the occasion of Hindi Diwas, the platform has now revealed data pertaining to Hindi language content, which has seen immense growth over the years.

According to the data mapped, the creation of Hindi UGC content across various formats (100-word stories, blogs, and Vlogs), has cumulatively grown 4.1 times since 2019 and 38% of all Momspresso.com creators are now Hindi content writers. Hindi content created per blogger on Momspresso.com is 1.7 times of English. It is not surprising, then, that Hindi content accounts for 35% of the total content created on Momspresso.com. Notably, 97% of all the Hindi content is being created through the app.

Hindi content consumption continues to scale rapidly, according to Momspresso.com. Monthly page views have grown by 66%, whereas, monthly video views have grown by 650% in 2020 and Hindi now accounts for 70% of the platform’s total 100 million page views. The platform’s users are enjoying quality content across various topics such as parenting, relationships, social responsibility, recipes, pregnancy and baby, career choices and more. Interestingly, the interaction rate of Hindi content is 18X that of English content, validating the popularity of Hindi content on the platform.

Speaking on the trends, Mr.Vishal Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Momspresso, said, “On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, I am proud that Momspresso is driving the resurgence of Hindi content on digital. By providing a safe space for Moms to create and consume content, we have succeeded in creating a highly engaged and empowered community of women. Our goal is to have 70% of all Moms in India on our platform within the next 3 years and the success of our Hindi initiative gives us a lot of confidence to achieve that. What is also heartening to see is that brands are waking up to the vernacular opportunity on digital and embracing the rise of not just Hindi but other Indian languages as well.”

Eyeing the ongoing hyper-growth in Hindi content creation and consumption, brands have also expanded their focus on the language. The percentage of brands using Hindi content to connect with their consumers through Momspresso.com has undergone a continuous uptick from 6% in 2017 and 27% in 2018 to reach a significant 40% as of 2020. Leading brands such as Kellogg, Surf Excel, Hamdard, Perfetti (Alpenliebe), and Mother Dairy have been using Momspresso and its Hindi social media pages to engage more deeply with their target audience of women.

Momspresso.comrevealed that the top cities, in terms of Hindi bloggers, were Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Patna, Agra, Panipat, Ludhiana, Aligarh, Pune and Meerut. This indicates that Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns are now making their presence felt.

Considering the rapid growth of Hindi users on digital, Momspresso.com is well placed to leverage this opportunity.