Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026

Mexico City, Mexico Money Expo Mexico, the country’s leading exhibition for trading, investing, fintech, and financial innovation, officially announces its 4th Edition, taking place on 18–19 February 2026 at Centro Banamex. The event returns following three consecutive years of record-breaking attendance, expanding its role as Mexico’s most influential finance and fintech gathering.

Money Expo Mexico 2026 aims to bring together thousands of traders, investors, financial professionals, and global companies under one roof, offering a powerful platform for business networking, market insights, education and cross-border partnerships.

Driving Financial Growth and Innovation in Mexico

As Mexico rapidly evolves into one of Latin America’s leading financial and fintech hubs, the country continues to witness rising adoption of online trading, digital payments, and investment platforms.

Money Expo Mexico supports this growth by providing a central meeting point for global brokers, fintech innovators, payment providers, crypto platforms, and local market participants.

“Mexico is a strategic bridge between North America and Latin America, and its financial ecosystem is expanding at a remarkable pace. Money Expo Mexico plays a vital role in accelerating this momentum,” said the organizers.

Strong Results from the Previous Edition

The previous edition of Money Expo Mexico delivered outstanding results, reaffirming its position as the nation’s leading finance and trading expo. Key achievements included:

• 5000+ visitors

• 150+ financial brokers in participation

• 50+ exhibitors representing trading, fintech, payments, crypto, and financial services

• 70+ international speakers

• Delegates and participants from 10+ countries

These metrics demonstrate the event’s growing impact and its value to both attendees and sponsoring brands.

What to Expect in the 4th Edition

The 2026 edition will feature an expanded exhibition floor, a powerful speaker lineup, and tailored networking opportunities for both retail traders and institutional participants.

Attendees will gain access to:

• Leading global trading and investment platforms

• Live market analysis, workshops, and masterclasses

• Product showcases from fintech and crypto innovators

• Networking with traders, educators, influencers, and financial leaders

• Insights into the latest tools and technologies shaping Mexico’s financial future

The 2026 edition will feature an expanded exhibition floor, a powerful speaker lineup, and tailored networking opportunities for both retail traders and institutional participants.

Companies participating in Money Expo Mexico will benefit from exposure to more than 5000 high-intent visitors, offering unparalleled access to Mexico’s rapidly growing trader and investor community. Exhibiting brands gain the opportunity to introduce new products and services directly to a targeted audience while strengthening market presence through national and international marketing visibility. Additionally, the event provides a strong environment for strategic B2B networking with brokers, liquidity providers, fintech companies, payment firms, and institutional partners — enabling meaningful business growth and long-term partnerships.

Registration and Sponsorship Now Open

Money Expo Mexico 2026 is now accepting visitor registrations, exhibitor applications, sponsorship packages, and speaking session proposals. Interested participants are encouraged to secure their place early, as demand for the upcoming edition is expected to surpass previous years.