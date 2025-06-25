Monroe Capital Supports Gemspring Capital Management’s Investment in Residence

CHICAGO, June 25, 2025 –Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the investment in Residence by Gemspring Capital Management, LLC.

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Residence is a global network of creative companies that provide premium design & animation, experiential activation design, digital engineering, analytics, UX/UI, and brand strategy. The company’s brands include BUCK, VTProDesign, Part and Sum, Giant Ant, Wild, and a group of community platforms that support and amplify creative talent, including It’s Nice That, Creative Lives in Progress, and If You Could. With more than 580 employees, Residence maintains offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Amsterdam, Vancouver, Vienna, and Sydney.

This transaction is representative of Monroe Capital’s Sports, Media & Entertainment Finance Vertical, which provides financing solutions for media and entertainment companies in film and television, music, representation, traditional media, digital, live entertainment and adjacent businesses.