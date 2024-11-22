Moro Hub Hosts Its Third Edition of Digital Transformation Summit

Dubai, UAE, 22 November 2024: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), hosted the third edition of its flagship event, the Digital Transformation Summit 2024, at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Dubai, on 6th November 2024. Under the theme ‘Building the AI-Powered Enterprise,’ the summit brought together leaders and experts from across the technology landscape to explore the power of AI-driven enterprise innovation, sustainable digital infrastructure, and high-performance cloud solutions.

The Summit began with an opening address by Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, who highlighted the growing significance of AI in reshaping business models and driving operational excellence across industries. As companies sought to elevate their digital transformation journeys, the Summit aimed to empower them with insights on building resilient, cloud-native optimized ecosystems for AI, enabling seamless agility, sustainability, and enhanced business performance. “As organizations increasingly embracing AI to drive transformative change, it became essential to build sustainable, high-performance digital infrastructures that not only supported current needs but were also adaptable for future advancements. At this year’s Digital Transformation Summit, we brought together industry leaders and experts to explore how AI-powered solutions and resilient digital ecosystems could elevate business agility, enhance innovation, and pave the way for a smarter, sustainable future,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub. The Moro Hub Digital Transformation Summit 2024 featured esteemed speakers, including Wilson Xavier, Senior Research Director, Telecom & IT Services (META) at IDC; Sujit Nair, Director of Data Center, Cloud & Digital Products at Moro Hub; Ashish Dixit, Head App & Dev Business Development (MENA) at Red Hat; Mohsin Raza Khan, Senior Enterprise Solutions Architect at Red Hat; Amr Abo El-Enein, Chief Commercial Officer at Urbi; Mohammad Almalik, Chief Information Security

Officer at Moro Hub; Khulood Alawadhi, Director of Advanced Technology Services at Moro Hub; Maximilian Hudlberger, Lead Data Scientist at DataRobot; Fares Hassanieh, Field CTO at Dell Technologies; Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director (ME) at SAP; Dr. Saood Obaid AlMansoori, Assistant Legal Advisor – Director of Legal Advice and Opinion Directorate at the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai; Ahmed Zaghmouri, Senior Director of Competitive Strategy and Programs at Genesys; Marwan Ali Anbar, Chief AI Officer & Ambulance Operations Consultant at Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; and Taha Khalifa, General Manager (MEA) at Intel.

This year’s agenda was packed with keynotes and panel discussions. The highlight of the edition was the session on ‘Unlocking the Power of Digital Infrastructure in the AI Everywhere Era.’ Attendees then explored topics like ‘Rethinking the Future of Digital Infrastructure in the AI Everywhere Era’ and ‘Navigating the Future: Integrating AI, IoT & GIS for a Sustainable Smart City Ecosystem.’ The program also covered topics such as ‘Beyond Conventional: Harnessing AI for Next-Generation Security,’ as well as ‘Unlocking Business Value: A Pragmatic Approach to AIOps Adoption.’ Other key discussions included ‘Developing Digital Agility and Resilience Through Enterprise Intelligence’ and ‘Executive Insights: Sustainable Digital Infrastructure for AI Success.’

Attendees at the Moro Hub Digital Transformation Summit 2024 gained strategic insights and networked with key industry players to discover the latest trends and solutions in technology, sustainability, and AI-powered digital transformation. This premier event was designed to enable businesses to accelerate time to value and harness the full potential of digital transformation in today’s rapidly evolving, hybrid cloud-driven world.