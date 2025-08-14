Moss Breaks Ground on The Dunes Fort Lauderdale, an Autograph Collection Hotel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., August 14, 2025 — Moss, a top-ranked national construction firm, joined G. Holdings and Marriott International to break ground on The Dunes Fort Lauderdale, an Autograph Collection Hotel, a new upscale hotel that is set to mark the first Autograph Collection property in Fort Lauderdale. Located along A1A at 441 South Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, the project adds a thoughtfully designed hospitality destination to a prominent location along Fort Lauderdale’s celebrated beachfront.

The Dunes Fort Lauderdale is being developed by GraniteFL LLC, a member of the G. Holdings Group, with Moss serving as construction manager. The 16-story, approximately 206,000-square-foot hotel—estimated at more than $175 million—will feature 205 guest rooms, an ocean-facing restaurant, mezzanine-level event venue, third-floor pool and bar deck, and a rooftop bar and dining venue with panoramic views. Guest vehicles will be accommodated via a valet-operated subterranean garage.

“The Dunes Fort Lauderdale represents a long-held vision for Fort Lauderdale Beach,” said Harry Gross, founder and CEO of G. Holdings. “We’re proud to work with Marriott and Moss to bring to life this distinctive destination — a place for locals and global travelers to gather, recharge, and enjoy the vibrancy of the neighborhood.”

Designed by FSMY Architects & Planners, the hotel blends contemporary form with coastal inspiration, using natural materials and clean lines to reflect its setting. Interiors by Studio Munge will feature textural layers, warm tones, and locally resonant details, enhancing the sense of place and ease that define the guest experience.

“We are excited to welcome The Dunes Fort Lauderdale to the Autograph Collection portfolio,” said Liam Brown, group president, U.S. and Canada, Marriott International. “The Dunes Fort Lauderdale reflects the distinctive style, purposeful design, and sense of place that defines this brand. This project brings a meaningful new addition to our Florida offerings—and one that we anticipate will be an important first for Fort Lauderdale.”

The groundbreaking ceremony brought together local officials, civic leaders, project partners, and the design team to celebrate a development that is set to contribute lasting value to Fort Lauderdale Beach.

“This project reflects everything Moss values—collaboration, community, and excellence,” said Brett Atkinson, president of Moss. “We’re honored to work alongside G. Holdings, Marriott, and the talented design and engineering team to shape a new chapter in Fort Lauderdale’s architectural story.”