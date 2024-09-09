Mumbai, September 09, 2024 – Mother’s Recipe, India’s leading ethnic food brand, proudly announces the launch of its newest variant, Crushed Mixed Pickle. This delicious new offering, available in 300g packaging at an affordable price of Rs. 105, making it the perfect companion for your everyday dishes.

The Crushed Mixed Pickle is a delightful blend of small fruit pieces, infused with aromatic spices and the rich taste of mustard oil. Whether paired with parathas, rice, or simple chapatis, this pickle adds the perfect tangy and spicy kick, sure to make your taste buds dance with joy

“We have crafted the Crushed Mixed Pickle to appeal to everyone who loves the authentic taste of traditional Indian pickles but with a modern twist. It’s all about bringing the familiar warmth of home-cooked meals to your table, with a flavor that’s both nostalgic and exciting,” said Ms. Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Mother’s Recipe.

The Crushed Mixed Pickle will initially be available in key cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Nagpur catering to the evolving palate of urban consumers. The brand has meticulously crafted this variant to ensure the right balance of tang, spice, and texture, creating a harmonious blend that complements a wide range of cuisines.

For decades, Mother’s Recipe has been a trusted brand in homes all over India, offering a wide range of pickles, chutneys, spices and ready-to-cook products that bring authentic flavors to every kitchen. With this latest addition, the brand continues its legacy of innovation while staying rooted in its commitment to quality and authenticity.