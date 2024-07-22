Mother’s Recipe unveils its first comprehensive Brand Film with a captivating 75-Second Ad Across Leading TV Channels in India

Mumbai, July 22, 2024: Mother’s Recipe, India’s homegrown ethnic food brand known for its delicious and traditional flavors, proudly announced the launch of its first-ever brand film to showcase the entire range of Mother’s Recipe products. The 75-second ad ‘Pyaar Ka Swaad, Ab Har Koi Chakhega’ is the first for any Indian homegrown food brand. It beautifully depicts the emotional connection between a mother’s love and food made with love through the range of Mother’s Recipe products, carefully targeting various categories of audience. The ad is being aired on all leading TV GEC and news channels across India, reaching a wide audience.

A Tribute to Unconditional Love and Flavour

The brand film beautifully captures the The brand film beautifully captures the essence of mother’s unconditional love. It seamlessly weaves together scenes from various life moments, each resonating with the unique and irreplaceable bond of a mother’s affection. Through this narrative, Mother’s Recipe tenderly draws parallels between this love and the comforting, flavorful experience of their diverse product range. From delightful pickles which are a reminisce of home-cooked meals to spicy chutneys that add flavours to your day, from instant mixes that fix you a quick healthy bite, to ready-to-cook products that bring the taste of your home to your plates in one easy step, each product is crafted to bring the same warmth, care, and comfort that a mother’s touch brings. The film emphasizes how, no matter where you are, a simple taste can transport you back to your mother’s kitchen, making you feel loved and cherished.

Ms. Sanjana Desai, Executive Director of Mother’s Recipe said, “This is a big moment for Mother’s Recipe, as it’s our first-ever comprehensive brand film. We wanted to show the essence of a mother’s love and how our range of products can bring that warmth and care into every home. We believe that ‘Pyaar Ka Swaad, Ab Har Koi Chakhega’ will touch our audience’s hearts, reminding them that the love and comfort of home is always within reach, thanks to Mother’s Recipe.”

Explore the full range of Mother’s Recipe Products:

Spicy Chutneys: Adding zest to your day, just like a mother's encouragement.

Instant Mixes: Help you create traditional dishes quickly, keeping the taste of home alive in your kitchen.

Papad: Instantly completing every meal with the satisfaction of a mother's love.

The campaign content is designed to evoke nostalgia and warmth, celebrating the timeless love of mothers and the delicious food they create. The idea behind the campaign is to connect with consumers on an emotional level, reminding them of the comforting and familiar flavors of home-cooked meals.