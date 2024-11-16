Motivational Evening by Shil Sanghavi in Memory of Shri Ratan Tata

Ahmedabad, 16th Nov, 2024: Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry had organized, a Business Leaders Summit in the memory of Late Shri Ratan Tata. The inspirational lecture was co-powered by CRS Consulting and NS Legal, with a keynote speech by a world-renowned public speaker from Australia, ‘Mr. Shil Sanghavi’, and exhilarating thoughts were shared by Mr. Pratul Shroff, Founder CEO, of eInfochips Inc, and Dr. K.R Shroff Foundation.

Lead and Inspire Summit witnessed more than 200 business leaders attending the event. The event was inaugurated by lighting the traditional lamp in the presence of Shri Shil Sanghavi, Mr. Pratul Shroff, Founder CEO of eInfochips Inc., and Dr. K.R. Shroff Foundation, Mr Steve Hickling, British Deputy High Commissioner, Gujarat and Rajasthan and all the dignitaries from KCCI. The evening started with a keynote speech by Mr Shil Sanghavi, well renowned international global speaker from Australia. Shil has presented to audiences in more than 70 countries and is well known as one of the top voices in public speaking across the globe. He is a storytelling expert and talked about how storytelling techniques can be applied to share our vision. The event also witnessed a conversation about Ratan Tata and his leadership vision and how he took TATA Group to newer heights, the talk was between Mr. Pratul Shroff, Founder CEO, eInfochips, and Dr. K.R Shroff Foundation and Mr. Kishore Navandar, Chairman, Tourism & Hospitality, KCCI & Founder and CMD, Blue Billion Group.

Curtains were raised by Mr. Steve Hickling, British Deputy High Commissioner, Gujarat & Rajasthan to unveil the partnership between KCCI and Great Britain, to host Indian Business Leaders Delegation to the United Kingdom, between 16th to 20th February 2025 in London, as a part to encourage international trade relations between India and UK.

The evening concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr Anuj Sharedalal, Chairman, Financial & Regulatory Affairs, KCCI, and Director, CRS Consulting, and a networking dinner between bureaucrats and business leaders.