MPC Quote | Dr. Poonam Tandon | Chief Investment Officer | IndiaFirst Life Insurance

"The RBI's decision to maintain the status quo on the repo rate was widely expected. As the central bank carefully balances between fostering growth and containing inflation, the stability in home loan interest rates offers a welcome respite to borrowers, with no immediate increase in monthly EMIs. Looking ahead, with optimistic projections for improved growth and subdued inflation, we foresee a potential downward adjustment in the repo rate by mid-2024. This outlook is reinforced by continued governmental support and a favourable monetary policy environment, setting the stage for optimism within the sector. Additionally, factors like rapid urbanisation, increasing disposable incomes, and a surge in new home launches expected in the final quarter of the fiscal year contribute to this positive sentiment.