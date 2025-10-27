Mphasis Launches NeoIP, a unified AI Platform for continuous Enterprise Transformation

Mumbai, October 27, 2025: Mphasis, an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, announced the launch of Mphasis NeoIP™, a breakthrough Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, integrating multiple Mphasis.ai innovative solutions, designed for continuous enterprise transformation and differentiating competitive advantage. The platform perpetually rewires core systems, turning enterprise knowledge across legacy systems, data and operations driving intelligent engineering. At the core of NeoIP™ is this living – breathing layer of connected enterprise understanding, that unifies data, systems, and processes to proactively optimize, modernize, and transform business and IT operations.

NeoIP™ enables organizations continuously evolve, rather than through one-time transformation programs, by making enterprise knowledge machine understandable. NeoIP™ automates complex decisions, predicts and prevents issues before they occur and drives sustained innovation. It empowers CIOs and business leaders to shift left, embedding intelligence early in the software and operations lifecycle to create self-healing, resource efficient systems that learn and improve over time. In addition, it integrates evergreen business intelligence with AI-assisted implementation, fostering continuous learning and evolution with every subsequent initiative. The platform creates a connected, data-centric environment where AI and human teams collaborate to plan, build, and manage transformation.

“Traditional enterprise transformation often fails to deliver value and requires ongoing reinvestment to keep pace with AI’s rapid evolution. NeoIP™ redefines the model. NeoIP™ brings together Mphasis-built AI solutions, partner technologies, and client assets into a single platform that supports multiple data sources, large and small language models, and computing environments. It represents the future of enterprise tech, which is intelligent by design, secure by default, and scalable by nature,” said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis.

A key component of NeoIP™ is Ontosphere that in collaboration with various AI Agents constructs and sustains the intelligence through dynamic knowledge graphs using enterprise domain context. Together these capabilities form a foundation for contextual insights, autonomous actions and intelligent orchestration. Ontosphere ensures AI-driven transformation is fast, accurate, and strategically aligned with long-term business goals.

NeoIP™ includes solutions grouped under four categories, namely: Modernization, Application Development, ITOps & BusinessOps. These capabilities are delivered via specialized AI Agents and frameworks:

NeoIP™ natively connects with third-party AI agents through Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent2Agent (A2A) standards, expanding the agent fabric for unified, cross-enterprise orchestration.

Early client engagements have delivered measurable impact across multiple dimensions:

Up to 60% improvement in development and modernization efficiency through AI-led code generation, testing, and optimization

50% reduction in mean time to detect Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and resolve IT incidents through improved observability and automation

3–5 hours of predictive early warning for major outages using AI-based anomaly detection

Sustained cost and margin improvements through a Savings-led Transformation approach that builds continuous value

Build a cloud-ready, composable, business capability-driven platform with real-time event-driven architecture.

Mphasis has also transformed its AppStore into an AI-powered marketplace, enabling employees to easily discover, download, and use NeoIPTM solutions. With intelligent search and curated categories, the platform streamlines access to tools that drive innovation and efficiency across the organization.

NeoIP™ further sets the stage for Mphasis’ next phase of innovation under the Mphasis Quantum initiative, which will introduce new solutions using quantum computing and AI to further enhance enterprise decision-making and transformation.