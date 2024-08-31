Mpower Announces Launch of AMP: A Sports Psychology Division to Elevate Athlete Performance

Chandigarh 31 August 2024: Mpower, the mental healthcare initiative of the Aditya Birla Education Trust (ABET), proudly announces the launch of its new vertical: Athlete Mind Performance (AMP). Spearheaded by Mrs. Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson Mpower, ABET, AMP is a significant step forward in helping athletes transform their game and reach championship levels. The launch was marked by an in-conversation between Mrs. Neerja Birla and Mr. Abhinav Bindra, India’s First Olympic Gold Medalist, where they discussed the critical role of mental health training alongside physical training for athletes.

This initiative has also garnered strong support from legendary sports personalities like Sania Mirza, Abhinav Bindra, Aparna Popat, Pullela Gopichand and Sourav Ganguly all of whom advocated for a sports environment where mental health is given equal importance to physical endurance and training.

AMP embodies our commitment to empowering athletes with psychological interventions tailored for performance enhancement, stress management, and mental toughness. Research also reveals that 33.6% of athlete’s experience symptoms of anxiety and depression, and up to 50% face depression after sport-related concussions. Anxiety disorders affect 21% of athletes, with female athletes nearly twice as likely to suffer from depression compared to their male counterparts. AMP, as part of Mpower, is committed to addressing both sport-specific mental health needs and the overall well-being of athletes, fostering their long-term development through holistic support.

Speaking at the AMP launch, Mrs. Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson Mpower, ABET said, “The need for mental health support in sports is critical, as athletes face immense pressure both on and off the field. Internationally, the power to build mental endurance in sports is increasingly recognized, with athletes who prioritize mental conditioning often leading the charge in high performance. Indian athletes like Deepika Kumari and Neeraj Chopra have already begun to highlight the crucial link between mental health and athletic success. By focusing on mental resilience and preparedness, our aim is to support athletes perform at their best, reach new heights in their careers, and win accolades for India on national and international platforms. The launch of AMP is a step towards embedding this essential support into the fabric of sports training in India.” Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Abhinav Bindra, India’s First Olympian Gold Medalist too shared, “In my journey as an athlete, I’ve come to realize that true sporting excellence is built on a foundation of mental resilience, which in turn, is deeply rooted in our mental wellbeing and overall health. Human wellbeing must be at the heart of performance; it’s the cornerstone of every success story in sport. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mrs. Birla for her unwavering commitment to mental health in sports. Just as physical training strengthens an athlete’s body, fostering mental resilience shapes a champion’s mindset. As a member of the International Olympic Committee’s working group on Mental Health, I am deeply committed to the cause, ensuring that athletes, their coaches, and sports organizations prioritize the psychological resources necessary for success both on and off the field.

For those ready to embark on this transformative journey, AMP’s sports psychology services are now available. To schedule a consultation or learn more about how AMP can elevate your athletic performance.