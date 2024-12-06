Mr. Prashant Khandelwal, CEO of Agami Realty Perspective on the Current Repo Rate

Mr. Prashant Khandelwal, CEO of Agami Realty, sharing his comments on the current repo rate announcement:

The RBI’s decision to maintain the repo rate at 6.5% is a welcome move for the housing sector, offering much-needed stability that will likely spur demand. This stability will facilitate the real estate market, creating an environment conducive to making housing more affordable and boosting consumer confidence. With an estimated GDP growth of 7% for FY25 and inflation predicted to be around 4.5%, India’s economy will remain relatively insulated from global trends, making the entire probability of investment in the long run favorable.

Ultimately, keeping the repo rate unchanged helps ease pressure on the sector, stimulates growth, and increases activity in the industry by providing predictable borrowing costs.