MTAR Technologies Secures Orders Worth Rs. 200 Cr in Clean Energy and Aerospace Sectors

Hyderabad, Feb 07, 2025: MTAR Technologies Limited has secured orders worth Rs. 200 Crs in Clean Energy – Fuel Cells, Civil Nuclear Power, MNC Aerospace and Space verticals. Out of the above orders Rs. 157.4 Crs of orders are from Bloom Energy in Clean Energy – Fuel cells division, Rs. 2.7 Crs of orders are for first articles from Fluence in Clean Energy – Energy Storage systems, Rs. 22.0 Crs of orders are from Clean Energy – Civil Nuclear Power and Rs. 17.9 Crs orders are from Space including orders from ISRO and MNC Aerospace customers. Majority of the orders will get executed by end of FY 26.

“The company is in the process of receiving volume orders for new products with existing customers and new customers in Clean Energy & Space verticals post completion of first articles over the past 2-3 years. We are in final stages of discussion with reputed customers for various other projects that will strengthen our order book over the coming quarters. We expect to register significant growth in Clean Energy and Aerospace verticals backed by robust order book going forward. In addition, we are expecting substantial orders in Civil Nuclear Power by end FY 25.”, said Mr. Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director, MTAR Technologies Limited.