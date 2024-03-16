Muddy Robot Games Announce Its Official Launch

Irvine, CA, March 16, 2024 — Irvine, Ca, March 13, 2024 – Muddy Robot Games, a remote, dev-empowered AAA game studio founded and advised by industry veterans from prestigious companies such as Electronic Arts, Sony, Blizzard, Disney, Apple, and Google, is proud to announce its official launch. Under the leadership of CEO Chris Hood, who has over 35 years of experience in the media, entertainment, and gaming industries, Muddy Robot is poised to redefine the gaming landscape with its developer and innovation-focused mindset.

The name “Muddy Robot” reflects the company’s philosophy – “Muddy” represents the unbridled joy of playing in the mud, a symbol of the carefree spirit of childhood, while “Robot” signifies the studio’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology. “We believe in creating a space where wonder can be unearthed,” said Chris Hood. “We aim to return to the fun of games, empower developers to take risks, and bring the players along for the ride.”

Muddy Robot Games is determined to recapture the innovative spirit that once defined the gaming industry. By embracing ideas and taking risks, the studio seeks to make a significant impact without succumbing to the inflated budgets that have led to some of the challenges currently faced by the industry, such as layoffs. “The gaming industry became what it is today because of its willingness to explore new ideas and innovate. We want to reignite that developer passion and creativity,” Hood added. To achieve this, Muddy Robot Games is focused on empowering a small, passionate, and nimble group of industry veterans. By leveraging their expertise and creativity, the studio aims to produce high-quality properties with realistic budgets and scopes, ensuring that innovation remains at the forefront of their endeavors without compromising financial stability.

Muddy Robot Games boasts a vibrant pipeline of original game titles alongside cutting-edge technologies in Artificial Intelligence (AI), User-Generated Content (UGC), and commerce platforms. This dual focus is not coincidental but intentional, creating a synergy between the playful “Muddy” aspect of gaming and the innovative “Robot” side of technology. Our technologies are designed to seamlessly integrate with our games, crafting unique experiences for players while providing new opportunities for teams and developers to explore and innovate. This harmonious blend of play and innovation is at the core of Muddy Robot Games’ mission to deliver groundbreaking experiences that resonate with players and set new standards for the industry.