Pune, Maharashtra, India May 04th 2024: Multinational fitness brand Multifit has announced being the official fitness partners for Solapur Royals for the upcoming Maharashtra Premier League.

The partnership kicked off with a dynamic three-hour event hosted by Multifit, at its flagship club in Kalyani Nagar. The event aimed to promote fitness and sports as integral components of a holistic lifestyle. It commenced with a team bonding functional fitness session led by the Multifit team, followed by engaging sessions featuring renowned personalities such as Kate Austin, Head Coach at Multifit, and concluded with a rejuvenating yoga and mindfulness session led by celebrity yoga coach Nisha Dhawan. The day culminated with a scrumptious meal, providing participants with an immersive wellness experience.

Speaking on the occasion, a representative of MultiFit expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to embark on this journey, uniting our expertise in wellness with the spirit of sports embodied by Solapur Royals. Together, we aim to inspire individuals to embrace a lifestyle that integrates fitness and sports seamlessly. This collaboration signifies a commitment to excellence and mutual prosperity.”

The Maharashtra Premier League serves as a beacon of inspiration for the youth, providing a platform for aspiring cricketers to showcase their talents on a national stage. This ethos resonates deeply with Multifit’s mission to empower individuals to pursue their fitness goals and reach their full potential. By partnering with Solapur Royals, Multifit aims to foster a culture of athleticism and excellence, encouraging the next generation to embrace fitness and sports as integral aspects of their lives. As the league unfolds, participants will witness firsthand the transformative power of fitness and sports, underscoring the shared vision of Multifit and Solapur Royals to redefine the fitness landscape and inspire a healthier, more active community.