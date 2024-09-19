Multiplex Group celebrates 50 years of Innovations in Agriculture India to be carbon neutral by 2030: Giriraj Singh

Bengaluru, 19 September 2024: Multiplex Group, one of the leading agricultural companies in India, celebrated its 50th anniversary today. Shri. Giriraj Singh, Minister of Textiles, Government of India, along with Shri. Ram Nath Thakur, Hon Minister for State, Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Government of India, Shri. N. Chaluvaraya Swamy, Minister of Agriculture Government of Karnataka, His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Abdul Aziz Bin Abdullah bin Saud, Prince of Saudi Arabia, Shri. Mohamed Ahmed Awaleh, Minister of Agriculture, Republic of Djibouti, Shri. T. B. Jayachandra, Former Minister, Government of Karnataka, Dr. G P Shetty, Founder of Multiplex Group, and Shri Mahesh G Shetty, Managing Director of Multiplex Group of Companies inaugurated the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Multiplex group today in the city.

While delivering the inaugural speech Shri. Giriraj Singh, Minister of Textiles, Government of India said that the country will develop through innovation in farming. Bio-fertilizer is the future and the right way to approach farming. He said that the world is moving towards sustainable farming and about 110 million hectares is under natural farming across the world, while in India the area under sustainable farming is about 3.6 million hectors.

He said that about 20 to 27% of the Indian farmers currently uses green and organic fertilizers which is about the same ratio as the world. Multiplex is leading the way in the production of organic fertilizers. According to him, we need to stop using chemical fertilizers as it is both harmful to the soil and human health, for a healthy India organic is the way.

Shri Giriraj Singh stated that the government of India’s goal is to become carbon neutral by 2030 and by 2070 the country will be carbon negative. Bio-fertilizers, sustainable farming, e-tractors, and e-vehicles all will help in achieving our sustainable goals.

Mahesh G Shetty, Managing Director of Multiplex Group of Companies said “As we celebrate our Golden Jubilee, we stand at a pivotal moment in our journey, reflecting on 50 years of dedication, growth, and remarkable achievements. This milestone serves as a testament to the collective efforts of all who have contributed to our legacy, from our visionary founders to our present-day leaders, farmer community, staff, dealers and stakeholders”. “Throughout the past five decades, we have transformed challenges into opportunities, making significant strides in key areas of achievement: namely Innovation, Service, Research & Development, Community development, Sustainability etc. Our unwavering commitment to excellence has earned us a position of prominence, not only in India, but also in the broader global landscape. We celebrate the impact we’ve made and the values that have shaped our success such as integrity, innovation, teamwork, dedication and collaboration” he added Mr. Shetty stated “as we look to the future, we are more determined than ever to build on our accomplishments in terms of quality Agro inputs. The next chapter of our story will be one of continued innovation, expansion, and a deepened commitment to our future goals in Agri technology, such as enhancing sustainability, diversity, digital transformation and community engagement etc. We are excited to build further ahead, driven by a clear vision and guided by the lessons of our rich history”.

Shri. Ram Nath Thakur, Hon Minister for State, Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Government of India stressed on the need for supporting the country’s farming community in adopting sustainable farming practices. He urged Multiplex and other organic fertilizer manufacturers to focus on providing innovation and cost-effective solutions for farming,

Minister for Agriculture, Government of Karnataka, Shri. N. Cheluvarayaswamy said that the Indian farmers need to adopt organic fertilizers and natural farming, He also lauded the effort of Multiplex Group, a company from Karnataka leading the way in biofertilizers in the country.

The Multiplex Group has been at the forefront of the agricultural sector since its inception in 1974. As industry leaders, the company specialize in manufacturing and distribution of a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs. Multiplex portfolio includes fertilizers, pesticides, nutrients (both major and minor), organic manure, bio-fertilizers, bio-pesticides, and bio-stimulants. The reach of Multiplex products extends to more than 17 countries, including Japan, Korea, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Sri Lanka, and various Arab nations.