Mumbai Gets A New Entertainment Landmark As Pvr Inox Unveils Megaplex At Sky City Mall, Borivali

22 August 2025: PVR INOX, India’s largest and most premium cinema exhibition company, proudly announces the opening of its state-of-the-art 10-screen Megaplex at the Sky City Mall in Borivali East, Mumbai. Developed under the Capex by PVR INOX model, this property is a direct investment by PVR INOX into building, designing, and operating a flagship cinema destination, strengthening its commitment to innovation, ownership-led excellence, and long-term value creation in strategic urban markets.

Sky City Mall, developed by Oberoi Realty, is Mumbai’s newest lifestyle hub, a space where premium feels personal. Sprawling across a million square feet and strategically located 17 kilometers from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and connected well with Devipada Metro Station and Western Express Highway, the mall offers a refined blend of global retail, gourmet dining, and world-class entertainment, all under one roof. Bringing together a blend of Indian and global brands with lifestyle and entertainment experiences, the mall caters to discerning customers seeking experiences, connections and inspiration. Anchoring the entertainment offering, the PVR INOX Megaplex is a marquee development spread across 43,500 square feet, comprising foyers, lounges, and 10 uniquely designed auditoriums with a combined capacity of 1372 seats.

This premium multiplex offers a diverse format mix across ten screens: two plush Insignia auditoriums, one IMAX with Laser, an immersive 4DX auditorium, and six mainstream screens. It features all-laser projection throughout, including IMAX and 4DX formats, with Dolby 7.1 sound for rich, dynamic audio across auditoriums, and a proprietary immersive sound system in IMAX. The IMAX with Laser experience is powered by a next-generation 4K laser projection system with a custom optical engine and proprietary IMAX technologies, delivering sharper visuals, deeper contrast, and vibrant, exotic colors. IMAX’s advanced surround sound system further enhances immersion with exceptional clarity and dynamic range.

The design of the cinema embraces a youthful, contemporary aesthetic, with vibrant pastel palettes, immersive digital and static artworks, and an open, fluid layout that complements the energy of the mall’s architecture. Interior finishes reflect modern sophistication through high-quality tiles with metallic inlays, fluted and iridescent glass panels, and metal mesh patterns that lend texture and distinction. Auditorium themes vary across formats—blue and black dominate the IMAX with Laser screen, while the 4DX space uses bold red and black tones to match its high-impact multi-sensory features. The Insignia auditoriums are designed in gold and blue, with plush recliners and curated luxury touches.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited, said: “The launch of our 10-screen Megaplex at Sky City Mall is a proud milestone in our journey to redefine cinema in India. This isn’t just a new multiplex—it’s a vibrant, design-forward destination where technology, luxury, and youthful energy converge to create truly immersive storytelling spaces. Mumbai continues to be a cornerstone market for us, and with this new launch under our Capex model, we reaffirm our commitment to building aspirational cinemas that resonate with modern audiences. This collaboration with Oberoi Realty has allowed us to push the boundaries of what a multiplex can be—vibrant, immersive, and experiential in every sense.” Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited, said, “This Megaplex is not just about scale—it’s about shaping cinema as a lifestyle experience in one of Mumbai’s most vibrant suburban hubs. With its curated formats, immersive design, and aspirational setting, our Borivali launch marks another step in our vision to build future-ready cinemas that resonate deeply with today’s urban audiences.”

At the heart of the venue is the Insignia Lounge, a hospitality-driven space that includes a sleek open kitchen, pool table, statement chandeliers, and gallery walls featuring artworks of Oscar-winning directors. Designed in a refined white and gold palette, the lounge offers a seamless extension of the luxury cinema experience, whether for casual indulgence or social interaction.

Mr. Vikas Oberoi, Chairman and Managing Director, Oberoi Realty said “We are pleased to welcome PVR INOX Megaplex to Sky City Mall, continuing our long-term association of excellence and innovation. This partnership is a strong testament to our vision of positioning Sky City Mall as a landmark destination that brings together the very best of lifestyle and entertainment. This sets the stage for future-forward experiences and aligns with our broader goal of creating dynamic, inclusive spaces that evolve with the city and its people.”

This launch reflects PVR INOX’s focused capital strategy to build premium, self-owned assets in top-performing metro locations. By investing directly under the Capex by PVR INOX model, the company continues to demonstrate its confidence in the long-term value of curated, high-design cinemas that go beyond traditional exhibition to deliver comprehensive, lifestyle-centric experiences. With the launch of this iconic megaplex, PVR INOX transforms moviegoing in Mumbai—inviting audiences to step into a world where every frame is elevated, every moment immersive, and every visit a celebration of cinema at its finest.