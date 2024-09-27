Municipal Emergency Services Acquires Premier Safety, Expanding Into the Industrial Market

Detriot, MI, September 27, 2024 — Municipal Emergency Services (MES), a leading provider of firefighter equipment and first responder solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Premier Safety, a Detroit-based leader in industrial safety products, firefighter equipment, equipment services, and equipment rentals. This strategic acquisition marks MES’s continued expansion into the industrial market while extending its presence in key fire service sectors.

Premier Safety has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality safety products and services to industrial clients, as well as critical equipment for firefighters. Their expertise in equipment services and rentals further complements MES’s comprehensive portfolio, providing an enhanced suite of offerings for customers across both the industrial and public safety markets.

“The integration of Premier Safety into our portfolio represents a pivotal moment in MES’s strategic growth,” said Marvin Riley, CEO at MES. “It strengthens our position in the industrial safety sector while expanding our reach in the fire service market, where we maintain a leading presence by distributing premium brands.”

“This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide the highest level of safety equipment and services across a broader market,” said David Malecki, President of Premier Safety. “By partnering with industry leaders, we are better equipped to meet the evolving needs of our customers and continue delivering the top-tier safety solutions they expect from us.”

Intrepid Investment Bankers served as the exclusive financial advisor to Premier Safety.