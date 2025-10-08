Muscle & Strength India to Attend 2025 Olympia World Fitness Expo in Las Vegas

New Delhi, October 08th, 2025: Muscle & Strength India, one of the country’s fastest-growing health and nutrition retail chains, has announced that its team will be attending the 2025 Olympia World Fitness Expo event in Las Vegas, US on October 10–11, 2025. Olympia, recognized as the world’s premier bodybuilding and fitness event, is a global stage where elite athletes, supplement brands, and fitness leaders converge. This year’s edition is set to showcase the latest innovations and developments shaping the future of the fitness industry.

Muscle and Strength India currently has stores spread across multiple cities and has the widest range with over 1000 fitness supplements and nutrition products from 42+ brands. These products are used for athletic performance, fitness, and overall wellness.

Commenting on the visit, Praveen Chirania, Founder of Muscle & Strength India, said: “We are excited to be at 2025 Olympia this year. Attending such a prestigious event allows us to connect with global industry leaders, explore international trends, and bring back knowledge that will add value to India’s growing fitness community. Our goal has always been to provide world-class products to our customers, and platforms like Olympia help us stay ahead in this mission.” “In a short span of time, Muscle & Strength India has already made its mark with its authentic and genuine products. Our unwavering commitment towards genuine and economically priced supplements and consumer-focused innovation has increased consumers’ trust in our brand, added Praveen.

Muscle and Strength India offers a comprehensive range of genuine high-quality fitness supplement and nutritional products across categories such as proteins, vitamins, minerals and herbal supplements etc manufactured by international fitness brands under a single roof. With several stores across India and exclusive distribution partnerships with leading global nutrition brands, Muscle & Strength India has established itself as a trusted name for fitness enthusiasts nationwide. By attending Mr. Olympia, the company reinforces its commitment to bridging the gap between global innovation and the Indian fitness market.