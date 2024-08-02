Tamil Nadu – Salem, 02nd August,2024 – Muthoot Exim (P) Ltd., the precious metal arm of business conglomerate Muthoot Pappachan Group (also known as Muthoot Blue), is excited to announce the opening of its latest Gold Point Centre in Salem. This is the fifth centre in Tamil Nadu and the 25th in India. Conveniently located at Muthoot Gold Point, Door no. 89, Shop no. 9 & 10, Ground Floor, Maruthi shopping plaza, AVR Nagar, Salem – 636004, Tamil Nadu, the new centre is designed to provide a trustworthy place for customers to sell their gold, ensuring a smooth and transparent process.

Since opening its first Gold Point Centre in Coimbatore in 2015, Muthoot Exim has steadily grown, expanding to major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Madurai, Vijayawada, Ernakulam, Pune, and Hyderabad and now Salem.

With the addition of the Salem branch, Muthoot Exim now operates 25 Gold Point centres across India, including two mobile units in Mumbai and Bengaluru that offer door-to-door gold collection. At these centres, Muthoot Exim buys old and used gold items directly from customers, which are then reprocessed, refined, and made available for domestic use.

At Gold Point, customers have a unique and efficient way to sell their gold, with the assurance of fair and accurate valuations. The entire valuation process is transparent, and customers can witness it firsthand. They receive instant cash payments for gold valued up to Rs 10,000, with higher amounts paid via IMPS, NEFT, or RTGS.