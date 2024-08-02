Tamil Nadu – Salem, 02nd August,2024 – Muthoot Exim (P) Ltd., the precious metal arm of business conglomerate Muthoot Pappachan Group (also known as Muthoot Blue), is excited to announce the opening of its latest Gold Point Centre in Salem. This is the fifth centre in Tamil Nadu and the 25th in India. Conveniently located at Muthoot Gold Point, Door no. 89, Shop no. 9 & 10, Ground Floor, Maruthi shopping plaza, AVR Nagar, Salem – 636004, Tamil Nadu, the new centre is designed to provide a trustworthy place for customers to sell their gold, ensuring a smooth and transparent process.
Since opening its first Gold Point Centre in Coimbatore in 2015, Muthoot Exim has steadily grown, expanding to major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Madurai, Vijayawada, Ernakulam, Pune, and Hyderabad and now Salem.
With the addition of the Salem branch, Muthoot Exim now operates 25 Gold Point centres across India, including two mobile units in Mumbai and Bengaluru that offer door-to-door gold collection. At these centres, Muthoot Exim buys old and used gold items directly from customers, which are then reprocessed, refined, and made available for domestic use.
At Gold Point, customers have a unique and efficient way to sell their gold, with the assurance of fair and accurate valuations. The entire valuation process is transparent, and customers can witness it firsthand. They receive instant cash payments for gold valued up to Rs 10,000, with higher amounts paid via IMPS, NEFT, or RTGS.
Keyur Shah, CEO of Muthoot Exim, shared his thoughts on the new centre: “Salem has seen remarkable growth in recent years, becoming a key growth centre in the state of Tamil Nadu. Expanding our presence here with more Gold Point Centres is a crucial part of our strategy. The new Salem branch brings us closer to our customers, offering them a unique and reliable process for transparent gold testing and fair valuation.”
Thomas Muthoot, Executive Director of Muthoot Pappachan Group & Managing Director of Muthoot Exim, added: “Opening in Salem is a significant milestone for Muthoot Exim as we continue to grow in Tamil Nadu’s gold recycling market. Our goal is to expand nationwide, opening more centres to meet the rising demand for retail gold and providing exceptional service through our Gold Point Centres.”