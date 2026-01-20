Muthoot FinCorp ONE Scales to 2 Million Users, Transforms into a Financial Marketplace

Jan. 20, 2025, India: Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. (Muthoot Blue) has announced its evolution into a full-scale financial services marketplace, integrating loans, investments, savings, payments, and insurance with its digital platform, Muthoot FinCorp ONE.

This move marks a significant digital expansion for the Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG), a 138-year-old financial services group, aimed at deepening financial inclusion and offering consumers a unified experience across financial services products.

The Muthoot FinCorp ONE platform operates on a phygital model, combining Muthoot FinCorp’s physical reach of over 3750+ branches across 19,000 pin codes with the digital convenience of an all-in-one financial platform. It currently has over 2 million monthly active users, enabling customers to access multiple services including loans, investments, insurance, and payments all within one app.

“Consumers no longer want fragmented financial journeys. A loan from one provider, insurance from another, payments through a third, it’s cumbersome,” said Chandan Khaitan, CEO, Muthoot FinCorp ONE. “That’s why we have built Muthoot FinCorp ONE, a single platform, that brings together loans, investments, insurance, and payments, in partnership with leading banks and NBFCs, to serve every financial need in one trusted ecosystem.”

He further added, “Our focus is on deepening engagement and strengthening partnerships to deliver a more integrated experience across our app and branch touchpoints.”

Today India’s access to formal finance continues to lag despite rapid economic growth. Nearly 500 million adults remain outside the formal credit system, often turning to unregulated sources. With 45% of Muthoot FinCorp’s customers being new-to-credit, the company is positioning its phygital marketplace as a bridge between aspiration and accessibility, designed to bring regulated, affordable financial solutions to the underserved.

Muthoot FinCorp ONE’s financial marketplace platform is built on in-house products and partnerships with leading financial institutions such as SBI Cards, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, IDFC Bank, Tata Capital and more, expanding both product variety and customer reach.

The Muthoot FinCorp ONE marketplace will continue to expand its suite of offerings through both in-house products and partnerships with leading banks, NBFCs, and fintechs.

About Muthoot FinCorp ONE

Muthoot FinCorp ONE

Muthoot FinCorp ONE is an all-in-one comprehensive financial app from Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. (MFL), revolutionizing the way people manage their finances online. Across lending, investing, saving, or making payments, the platform makes it seamless and convenient for its customers to access the right products and services required through various life stages. Thereby building a holistic financial ecosystem using the latest digital products.

An SBU of Muthoot FinCorp Limited, Muthoot FinCorp ONE is backed by a legacy stretching back over 135 years, and the trust of more than 1 crore customers.

Muthoot FinCorp ONE continues to uphold the values of the parent, the Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue) by providing its customers with easily accessible services, replete with unmistakable quality. The Muthoot Pappachan Group is among India’s most reputed names in the financial services industry, with customers in diverse segments like Automotive industry, Financial Services, Hospitality, Alternate Energy, Real Estate, and Precious Metals.

About Muthoot FinCorp Ltd.

Muthoot FinCorp Limited, the flagship company of 138-year-old business conglomerate Muthoot Pappachan Group, is India’s leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with an aim to transform the lives of common man by ensuring their financial wellbeing through an array of varied products and services. The Company today offers more than two dozen products and services through its 3750+ branches including gold loans, loan against property, business loans, two-wheeler loans, affordable housing loans, used car loans and many more. The Company aims to serve the underbanked, to be their most trusted financial partner, and ensure financial inclusion of every household in India. Muthoot FinCorp’s long-standing experience, expertise and stronghold in the semi urban and rural areas has enabled the company to provide quick and customized finance options to the masses.

About Muthoot Pappachan Group

Founded in 1887, Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG) is a significant entity in the Indian business landscape with nationwide presence and tailor-made products and services for its customers. The group which planted its roots in retail trading, later diversified into various sectors including Financial Services, Hospitality, Automotive, Realty, IT Services, Precious Metals, and Alternate Energy. With Muthoot FinCorp Limited as its flagship company, Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG) today has a workforce of over 40,000 employees, a vast network of more than 5,200 branches nationwide and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan aas its brand ambassador. Muthoot Pappachan Foundation, the CSR arm of the group facilitates the CSR activities for the entire group companies focusing on Health, Education, Environment and Livelihood (HEEL).

Media Contact :

PR contact:

Ankita Mitra

+91 9620997207