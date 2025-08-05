My moment of peak success was also my darkest hour: Lisa Ray at FLO Hyderabad

Hyderabad, August 5, 2025 — FICCI FLO Hyderabad hosted an engaging and deeply moving interactive session with acclaimed actor, author, cancer survivor, and global voice for resilience, Lisa Ray, titled “The Many Lives of Lisa Ray” at Hotel Radisson Blu, Banjara Hills on Tuesday evening.

The session drew a full house of over 150 women for a heartfelt evening of introspection, empowerment, and radical honesty.

In her welcome address, Ms. Prathibha Kunda, Chairperson of FLO Hyderabad, remarked: “What Lisa gave us today wasn’t just a speech—it was a mirror. She reminded us that life doesn’t wait for perfection. It asks only that we show up as we are and believe that our stories matter. That kind of honesty is rare—and it’s what made today so special.”

Lisa Ray opened up about the multiple lives she has led—as a model, actress, writer, patient, and mother—and how each of these chapters has taught her to return home to herself. Speaking without notes or pretence, she reflected on the joys, grief, and emotional labour that have shaped her identity.

“My moment of peak success was also my darkest hour,” she revealed.

“I was the most diligent model, but I paid a high price. I was diagnosed with one of the most incurable blood cancers at age 37. The doctor believed I wouldn’t survive beyond five years—but I didn’t collapse. Something inside me knew I’d be alright. Today, at 53, I am the most content woman now.”

Ray also emphasised the importance of taking charge of one’s well-being: “Each one of us is the CEO of our health. Take responsibility. Prioritise your wellness.”

She spoke candidly about the emotional baggage that often accompanies external success: “Success doesn’t solve your problems, especially your emotional trauma. I had to challenge society’s definition of success, because the external version didn’t reflect how I felt inside. That forced me to search deeper.”

Lisa Ray was also the first Indian celebrity to publicly share her cancer diagnosis, challenging the taboo surrounding illness. “Why should we be ashamed of disease? It’s nothing to hide. My life, my body, my illness—accepting all of it has been my greatest liberation.”

On her inner strength, she said: “Meditation gave me resilience. We clean our cars, service our vehicles, and clean the environment—but what about the toxic thoughts in our minds? We must cleanse them too.”

Having lived in 43 cities across the world, Lisa Ray said with conviction: India may not be perfect, but it’s the best place to live

Hyderabad is close to my heart. I love its people, affection, and the cuisine. I keep coming back.”

This event was part of FLO Hyderabad’s continued commitment to creating powerful platforms where women can grow, reflect, and rise—whether through storytelling, entrepreneurship, wellness, or leadership. FLO believes in nurturing the whole woman: her ambition, her voice, her spirit, and her journey.