myCAMS crosses 2.5 million registered investors for mutual fund services

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), India’s Premier IT enabled service partner and Mutual Funds Transfer Agency, today announced that its mutual fund platform, myCAMS has clocked 2.5 million registered users. The market leading platform myCAMS has added 5 lakh registered investors within a short span of 6 months.

The rising digital adoption trend for Mutual Funds services has been broad-based with the participation of both young and older generation investors across metros and beyond. The percentage of investors signing up from cities beyond the top 30 locations has been on an increase, marking a strong demand and interest from smaller town investors seeking digital convenience for MF investments. The platform serves both intermediated and direct investors with several unique features.

Speaking on the key milestone of myCAMS reaching 2.5 million investors, Mr. Anuj Kumar, President and Chief Executive Officer – CAMS (Computer Age Management Services Pvt. Ltd.), said, “At CAMS, we are committed to delivering convenience and user friendly services by leveraging technology and digitization. We are happy to see myCAMS grow in strength and become the preferred choice of over 2.5 million MF investors. It is interesting to note that the first million registrations took about 3 years while the next million plus investors registered in half that time. This underscores the rapidly growing preference for digital.”

With this milestone, myCAMS serves 7.5 million folios with assets of Rs 2.55 trillion making myCAMS the largest investor servicing platform.

myCAMS provides investors with a single platform to have one view of portfolio, invest, track, and manage investments across 18 participating mutual funds. myCAMS has been constantly enriched with intuitive UI/ UX such as digiSIP, digiNFO, schedule future transactions, eKYC, smart guide for redemption. myCAMS is available as a mobile app for both android and iOS smart phones and also as responsive web version in CAMS website.