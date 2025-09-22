Myntra expands platform capabilities to enable B2B purchases for Businesses starting this festive season

Bengaluru, September 22, 2025: Adding to the festive fervor, Myntra will henceforth allow registered businesses to purchase fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products directly from the platform. By enabling GST-registered buyers to avail input tax benefits, Myntra is addressing a critical gap in the traditional wholesale ecosystem for small and bulk purchases. GSTIN validation at checkout ensures input tax benefits of up to 18%, making purchases more cost-efficient.

The new capability extends Myntra’s hallmark strengths of authenticity, selection, and reliable purchase to delivery experience to business customers. Retailers and corporate buyers can now order branded products from top brands, avoiding the hassles of multiple layers of procurement typically involved in the retail supply chain.

Speaking on the launch, Bharath Kumar BS, Senior Director, of Revenue & Growth, Myntra, said, “Myntra has always stood for enabling access to the best of fashion, beauty and lifestyle for millions of customers across India. With this new capability coming just in time for the festive season, we are extending unprecedented convenience to retailers and businesses, ensuring they can confidently source products with ease and speed. It strengthens the ecosystem by solving the critical challenge of transparency and credibility for our brand partners and supply reliability for our business shoppers, to be able to, in turn, serve their end user better.”

The 10,000+ brands, with 40L offerings, will now have the opportunity to opt in for B2B businesses to purchase their products on the Myntra platform.

Buyers can enjoy the ease of ordering through the Myntra app, supported by a robust supply chain network that guarantees fast doorstep delivery. Unlike traditional wholesale models that mandate high minimum order volumes, Myntra provides complete flexibility, enabling B2B businesses to purchase as little as one unit per style. The initiative will roll out in a phased manner. Phase 1 enables businesses to input their GSTIN on the Myntra app at checkout, automatically generating GST-compliant invoices and tax benefits and is already live now. Phase 2, will further enhance the offering with bulk-order handling capabilities, including the capability for customers to place a request for their bulk requirements, which would flow into the brands listed on the platform, dedicated customer support, and supply chain optimization for business buyers.