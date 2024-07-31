Bengaluru, July 31, 2024 – After the phenomenal success of the first edition of Myntra Rising Stars (MRS) program for the D2C ecosystem, Myntra, one of India’s leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle destinations has launched the Beauty Edit of Myntra Rising Stars. A one-of-its-kind comprehensive program dedicated towards strengthening the beauty D2C ecosystem in the country, the Myntra Rising Stars Beauty Edit will take the made-in-India beauty and grooming brands under its wings to accelerate their growth leveraging its scale of Myntra. These will include brands with differentiated offerings catering to consumers’ evolving beauty needs ranging from Korean beauty, science and ingredient-based products, vegan and natural products among many others.

Brands will be able to unlock their growth potential by leveraging Myntra’s proven expertise in brand-building and scaling D2C brands at optimised overall cost including that for customer acquisition with significantly enhanced on and off-app visibility and consultative account management. As an equal partner in this journey, Myntra will provide full funnel support focusing on building awareness, driving consideration and conversions.

The MRS Beauty Edit aims to foster the growth of made-in-India digital-first beauty brands, recognizing the immense potential within India’s burgeoning Beauty and Personal Care landscape. With this in mind, the extension of the Rising Stars program to the beauty sector is both timely and strategic. India’s Beauty and Personal Care industry, which is witnessing an unprecedented rise, is currently the fourth largest in the world and estimated to reach the 30$ billion mark by 2027, according to industry reports.

Myntra has nearly 60 million monthly active users with its customer base growing continuously, strongly positioning the company to leverage its scale with beauty being one of the fastest growing categories on the platform. Myntra’s successful penetration in beauty is marked by an impressive ahead of industry growth in 2023 and the momentum is continuing, positioning the company strongly to provide the made-in-India beauty and grooming brands the platform to offer their unique selection to its fashion forward customer base.

A Comprehensive Program for D2C Beauty Brands

Myntra plans to onboard more than 500 D2C beauty brands by the end of the year under the Beauty Edit of the program. The program will focus on enhancing brand salience and putting them on an accelerated growth path, shortlisting them based on objective criteria such as brand size, social media followership, and product uniqueness.

Services and Benefits for Brands –

The program helps brands overcome challenges related to scaling revenue and brand salience, leveraging Myntra’s extensive customer understanding and marketing capabilities. The Myntra Rising Stars program will provide participating brands with a comprehensive suite of resources aimed at driving growth and success. Brands onboarded through the MRS Beauty Edit will have access to a host of growth services, including:

Dedicated Account Management: Account management services to provide inputs and support to the brands to maximise their performance.

Optimised Cost Structures: By participating in the program, brands can access optimised cost structures for various services, optimising the customer acquisition cost and ensuring efficient and cost-effective growth strategies.

Insights and Analytics: Insights to help brands on the latest customer trends and preferences.

Enhanced Visibility: Dedicated touch points across Home & Category pages and enhanced opportunity for visibility across beauty and grooming keywords.

Enhanced Customer Experience: Brands will benefit from Myntra’s cutting-edge customer experience initiatives, including services like speed, best-in-class UI/UX experience, etc.

Speed constructs: Opportunity to participate in Same Day/Next Day M-Express+/Express

Marketing and Storytelling: Opportunity to run impactful campaigns both on and off platform with the liberty to utilise and leverage brand content for smart PLPs (product listing pages), video merchandising, etc.

Marketing and Storytelling: Opportunity to run impactful campaigns both on and off platform with the liberty to utilise and leverage brand content for smart PLPs (product listing pages), video merchandising, etc. Collaborative Campaigns: Brands will have the opportunity to collaborate with Myntra on new product launches, social media promotions, and major events like the End of Reason Sale (EORS).

Speaking on the launch, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, “Furthering our commitment to nurture digital-first D2C brands and drive innovation in the Beauty and Personal Care ecosystem, we are thrilled to launch the Myntra Rising STARS Beauty Edit with the aim to provide specific beauty and grooming solutions. Given India’s rapidly evolving beauty and personal care landscape, it’s imperative for brands to reach the right audience and have a meaningful association in a focussed manner. Our dedicated efforts in the BPC space and high resonance with informed shoppers, and their appreciation for nuanced offerings will further add value to these brands, helping them scale and reach discerning customers effectively.”

The program has enabled remarkable success to brands including Rare Rabbit, Snitch, Fable Street, The Bear House, Bewakoof, Janasya, Bliss Club, UpTownie, Giva, Neemans. Some of the brands on MRS have seen an average growth of 2X in demand. These impressive figures underscore the program’s effectiveness in driving brand success on Myntra’s platform.