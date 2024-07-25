Myntra launches India’s premier gifting destination offering premium collections with over 70000 handpicked options across categories

Bengaluru, July 25th, 2024: As the country is gearing up for this year’s festive season, Myntra is set to make it more special for its discerning customers by expanding into the Gifting category with a massive selection of more than 70,000 options to choose from. Coupled with the launch of the campaign ‘Great Gifts for Great Gift Givers’, Myntra forays into the segment and aims to solve for the glaring need in the market for a single credible platform that brings together choicest, unique yet meaningful gift options that can truly reflect the thoughtful sentiment of all the great gift givers.

India has a unique position where gifting occasions go beyond special days and include festivals and occasions too. A Diwali gift would be different from a wedding gift, and a naming ceremony gift would be different from a birthday present. In addition, there is also an evolution in the need for gifting which is marked by newer occasions like gifting colleagues for promotions and farewells and many more.

This deeply entrenched culture of gifting, together with evolving customer preferences, rising disposable incomes and exposure to global trends, are giving a fillip to the $72 billion industry, according to industry reports.

Love for the handpicked

Renowned brands like Giva, Swarovski, Victoria’s Secret, Calvin Klein, Kama Ayurveda, MAC, Bath & Body Works, Guess, Boat, Noise, Fossil, Lacoste, Zoop, Chumbak, Home Centre, Tied Ribbons, Kidbea and more, are now part of Myntra’s gifting portfolio, among many others. Company’s expansion into fresh categories, offering 3000 products across cakes, flowers, live plants and gourmet gift hampers, by associating with renowned gifting players including Smoor, Ferns and Petals, IGP, RawFruit and Floweraura will provide a holistic gifting experience to shoppers. Additionally, enabling unique premium bouquets and gourmet hampers from popular brands like Interflora and Marriott to its customers’ doorsteps will be an icing on the cake.

With the evolving customer choices, gifts that are expected to trend this festive season are watches, handbags, headphones, gourmet gift sets, beauty and personal care hampers, and home gift sets. The gift giver can also choose gifts based on the likes and personalities of the recipients, such as beauty gift sets for beauty enthusiasts, sneakers for sneakerheads, watches for watch connoisseurs. Some of the popular assortments on the Myntra Gifting Store include fresh flower bouquets, dry fruit gift boxes, chocolate hampers, real plants, rakhi gift sets, bhaiya bhabhi hampers, gourmet delights, sweet and dry fruit hampers, accessories like watches, sunglasses, radiant bracelets, haute handbags, bath and body sets, home essentials among others.

The company is ensuring that customers don’t have to compromise for lack of options, while also enabling faster deliveries. To make the gifting experience even more special and covering those who are ordering gifts at the last minute, some of the products from the gifting category, will be deliverable on the same day in around 10 cities, with Myntra planning on adding more cities in the next few months.

Speaking on the foray, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, “The emotion attached to gifting is all about the opportunity for the gift giver to express their thoughtfulness to the recipient and make their loved one feel special. Myntra’s gifting segment will give access to a wide assortment of more than 70000 handpicked products, including unique selections from renowned brands across accessories, home, beauty and personal care as well as fresh products under one roof. Solving the challenge of finding the perfect gift for across a range of occasions, we are committed to redefining the gifting experience for our audience who are great gift givers with impressive packaging and swift deliveries.” Speaking about their association with Myntra, Tarun Joshi, founder, Interflora said, “We are thrilled to be associated with Myntra for their premium gifting category, featuring our exquisite selection of rare and imported flowers like hydrangea, peony, lisianthus, and alstroemeria. This collaboration allows us to deliver exceptional gifting solutions right to customers’ doorsteps, with same-day service ensuring that special moments are never missed. We believe that every emotion is expressed better, every word holds deeper meaning with a perfect bouquet to go with it. Together, we aim to elevate the gifting experience, making every occasion truly remarkable.” Speaking about their association with Myntra, Ishendra Agarwal, Founder, GIVA, said, “As always, at GIVA, we are looking forward to the Raksha Bandhan season. We cherish how a culture comes alive, celebrating a bond that lasts a lifetime. Our exquisite silver Rakhis on Myntra, our specially crafted pieces, serve as a perfect reminder to honor this special relationship. Together, let’s make this Raksha Bandhan unforgettable!”

With occasions like Friendship Day, Raksha Bandhan, and Teachers Day around the corner and by offering such a wide selection of products from 100+ brands, across 50 categories, under one roof, Myntra is committed to take the emotional quotient attached to buying gifts a notch higher and make the gifting experience delightful. The company aims to amp up its selection to 1 lakh products by the Rakhi season.

During Rakhi last year, Myntra saw a 1.6X spike in demand in the top gifting categories like watches, perfumes and gift sets. Myntra’s entry into the gifting category marks a significant milestone in the platform’s journey towards becoming an end-to-end destination for all premium lifestyle needs for the premium shopper base in the country. Additionally, these gifts will be delivered in a completely enhanced and aesthetically appealing package.