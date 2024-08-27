Myntra Rising Stars’ Beauty Edit to Unveil 25,000 Ingredient-Based Styles, to cater to ‘Concern-Based’ Shopping Experience

Bengaluru, August 27, 2024: A new era of beauty is dawning, with consumers largely leaning towards an evolution in preferences. They are looking for personalized, scientifically researched ingredients rooted in organic and sustainable products that address specific concerns. As per industry reports, the D2C beauty industry in India is rapidly growing, with a projected market opportunity of $5.6bn by 2025, and there is a growing inclination towards ingredient and solution-based beauty. To cater to this demand, Myntra, recently announced a dedicated D2C program for Made-in-India Beauty and Grooming brands under Myntra Rising Stars. This Program is set to offer 25,000 specialized styles from 500 brands, all featuring science-backed ingredients. To add to the wide selection of products, M-Express will make 90% of these products available for Same-Day Delivery by the end of the year, ensuring greater convenience for customers across the country.

These brands have formulated products based on deep consumer research that are a combination of active ingredients such as Vitamin C, Ceramides, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, and natural ingredients such as Turmeric, Rosemary, Charcoal, Cocoa, Onion, Argan, Ubtan and Tea Tree extracts among many others.

Revolutionizing the ingredient-based beauty industry, these made-in-India brands have designed their offerings to fit an accessible price range that caters to every customer. Myntra Rising Stars will enable access to these offerings while giving brands the platform to connect with millions of Myntra customers across 19,000 Pin Codes in the country. Through the ingredient-focused unique store with D2C brands on Myntra, customers will be able to filter solutions based on concerns and formulations across skin and hair. Some popular brands that are a part of Myntra Rising Stars Beauty Edit are Minimalist, Foxtale, Pilgrim, The Derma Co. and Bombay Shaving Company.

Talking about the growing trend for specialized products in this segment, Maneesh Dubey, Senior Director, Marketplace & Brand Accelerator, said, “Our effort to build a platform to support the D2C beauty brand journey is aligned with Myntra’s commitment to making our customers look and feel their best. 16% of beauty searches on our platform are ingredient-based, indicating the increasing popularity of this segment more than ever. In addition to having spending power, today’s beauty customers are more aware of the need to have specific, personalized solutions for their concerns. This has propelled the growth of the made-in-India beauty and grooming D2C brands, which are high on innovative products. Brands under the Myntra Rising Stars program will be able to attain scale by leveraging our platform’s massive reach and their CVP, which focuses on addressing the need for high-quality ingredients-based specialized products in an accessible price range.”

The MRS Beauty Edit is a one-of-its-kind and a comprehensive program for India’s D2C beauty and grooming brands. It aims to solve the problem of brand discovery and customer acquisition by providing a curated experience and the opportunity to leverage channels like Myntra Minis while making Myntra’s base of 60 million monthly active users accessible. Since the announcement of Myntra Rising Stars’ foray into Beauty at the end of July, 10K+ units of ingredient-based skincare products have already been added, while the demand for these products has seen a notable rise.