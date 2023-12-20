Mysore Saree Udyog unveils spectacular new flagship store in Hyderabad at Jubilee Hills

Bangalore, 21st December 2023: Mysore Saree Udyog, a pioneer among India’s ethnic wear brands with a rich legacy of catering to an extensive consumer base in Bangalore, has announced the opening of its new flagship outlet in Hyderabad. Located in Jubilee Hills, this store is a significant milestone that further underscores the brand’s commitment to timeless elegance, impeccable craftsmanship, and the preservation of traditional weaves.

Spanning 15,000 square feet across four floors, the new store proudly showcases an exquisite array of pure silk sarees, lehengas, fabrics, ready-to-wear, unstitched suits, salwar kameez, and dupattas. These offerings seamlessly blend traditional and contemporary styles, catering to every occasion. The uniqueness of these collections arises from in-house design interventions, facilitating the creation of exclusive, high-quality products. Additionally, every fabric available at the store can be authenticated through on-site real-zari testing and Silk Mark certifications, affirming the true value of the offerings.

Aligning with its Bangalore counterpart, the Hyderabad store assures a unique price match guarantee and diverse customer service options via WhatsApp commerce and video call shopping. Embracing its global acclaim, the brand pledges an engaging and personalized shopping experience, both online and offline. More than just a retail space, the new outlet represents a commitment to surpassing expectations and delighting even the most discerning consumers in the city.

Commenting on the expansion, Kamlesh Talera, one of the founders of Mysore Saree Udyog, said, “Nestled in the heart of Hyderabad and surrounded by picturesque neighborhoods, this area exudes a timeless charm – much like our brand. With a legacy spanning four distinguished decades, we strive to keep up with the trends without compromising on our core DNA anchored in transparency, superior quality, and customer satisfaction. We are excited to enter a new market that resonates with our values, appreciates craftsmanship, rich heritage and reinforces our dedication to offering unparalleled elegance and service.”

Since its inception in 1982, Mysore Saree Udyog has embarked on a journey of preserving the heritage of Indian textiles by supporting the craftsmanship of over 3000 artisans across the country. The brand has remained an emblem of sophistication, representing a cultural cornerstone for ethnic wear and saree aficionados. As it expands beyond Karnataka, the brand is poised to fortify its offline retail footprint, bringing its legacy of elegance and tradition to new horizons.