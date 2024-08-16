Mysore Warriors Powered By Cycle Pure Agarbathi Introduces New Maharaja Trophy Squad

Bengaluru, 16th August 2024: NR Group, India’s leading agarbathi manufacturer and the proud owners of Mysore Warriors, have unveiled the team jersey and announced the player lineup for the upcoming Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024. The team players were selected after a rigorous selection process, with talent hunts held in both Bengaluru and Mysuru, and a player auction, hosted by the KSCA. The Maharaja Trophy 2024 will be held at Chinnaswamy Stadium from 15th August to 1st September 2024.
The Mysore Warriors team have unveiled their new squad members, including two players selected through the series of talent hunts, Kishan Bedare and Gautham Sagar. Additionally, Karun Nair has been selected as the team’s captain for the third consecutive year. Having previously led the team to the finals, he brings to the team a wealth of talent and guidance. To further enhance player performance and team strategy, Rx Muralidhar R has been appointed as the Head Coach, along with Vijay Madyalkar, Assistant Coach, Adithya Sagar, Bowling Coach, and Suresh M R, Team Manager, selected as support staff for the team’s overall development and operations.
The official team lineup for the Mysore Warriors team includes Karun Nair as the captain and team members, Krishnappa Gowtham, Suchith J, Manoj Bhandage, Karthik C A, Venkatesh M, Sumit Kumar, Vidyadhar Patil, Kishan Bedare, Md. Sarfaraz Ashraf, Gautham Mishra, Gautham Sagar, Karthik S U, Deepak Devadiga, Dhanush Gowda, Jasper E J, Harshil Dharmani, Samit Dravid, Samyan Srivastava, and Prasidh Krishna.
The jersey was also launched, and showcased a striking design that embodies the spirit and ambition of the team. The new jersey incorporates two colours, deep royal blue and yellow, paying homage to Mysore and the owners of the team, NR Group. The jersey features logos from the title sponsors of the team, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India’s leading agarbathi brand, JSK1, the real-time sports news channel, and Sankalp, Mysore’s Trusted Developer.
Speaking about the team, Mr. Arjun Ranga, Owner, Mysore Warriors and Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi said, “Today marks an exciting new chapter for the Mysore Warriors team, as we introduce our dynamic squad and unveil our new team jersey. With the upcoming Maharaja Trophy tournament, we are confident in the team’s talent and dedication, and eagerly anticipate a successful season.”
Mr. Pavan Ranga, Owner, Mysore Warriors and CEO, Rangsons Aerospace said, “As the Maharaja Trophy approaches, we are delighted to unveil the new team squad and jersey. We are filled with anticipation and excitement for the upcoming season, and witness firsthand the team’s exceptional talent.”
Mr. Karun Nair, Captain, Mysore Warriors said, “With the Maharaja Trophy just around the corner, I am looking forward to this year’s tournament. Leading the Mysore Warriors team as captain is an honour, and I am eager to see our team’s hard work and dedication shine on the field.”
Mr. Rx Muralidhar R, Head Coach said, “Leading the Mysore Warriors as head coach has been a privilege. The Mysore Warriors team is budding with talent and I am thrilled to contribute towards the team’s development and strategic planning. I strongly believe in our team’s abilities and anticipate the team’s full potential during the tournament.”