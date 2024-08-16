Mysore Warriors Powered By Cycle Pure Agarbathi Introduces New Maharaja Trophy Squad

Bengaluru, 16th August 2024: NR Group, India’s leading agarbathi manufacturer and the proud owners of Mysore Warriors, have unveiled the team jersey and announced the player lineup for the upcoming Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024. The team players were selected after a rigorous selection process, with talent hunts held in both Bengaluru and Mysuru, and a player auction, hosted by the KSCA. The Maharaja Trophy 2024 will be held at Chinnaswamy Stadium from 15th August to 1st September 2024.

The Mysore Warriors team have unveiled their new squad members, including two players selected through the series of talent hunts, Kishan Bedare and Gautham Sagar. Additionally, Karun Nair has been selected as the team’s captain for the third consecutive year. Having previously led the team to the finals, he brings to the team a wealth of talent and guidance. To further enhance player performance and team strategy, Rx Muralidhar R has been appointed as the Head Coach, along with Vijay Madyalkar, Assistant Coach, Adithya Sagar, Bowling Coach, and Suresh M R, Team Manager, selected as support staff for the team’s overall development and operations.

The official team lineup for the Mysore Warriors team includes Karun Nair as the captain and team members, Krishnappa Gowtham, Suchith J, Manoj Bhandage, Karthik C A, Venkatesh M, Sumit Kumar, Vidyadhar Patil, Kishan Bedare, Md. Sarfaraz Ashraf, Gautham Mishra, Gautham Sagar, Karthik S U, Deepak Devadiga, Dhanush Gowda, Jasper E J, Harshil Dharmani, Samit Dravid, Samyan Srivastava, and Prasidh Krishna.

The jersey was also launched, and showcased a striking design that embodies the spirit and ambition of the team. The new jersey incorporates two colours, deep royal blue and yellow, paying homage to Mysore and the owners of the team, NR Group. The jersey features logos from the title sponsors of the team, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India’s leading agarbathi brand, JSK1, the real-time sports news channel, and Sankalp, Mysore’s Trusted Developer.