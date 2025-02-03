Market comment on behalf of Dilin Wu

Today’s market analysis on behalf of Dilin Wu Research Strategist at Pepperstone

3rd February 2025

The Nasdaq has tumbled from its record-high euphoria, opening 2.6% lower on Monday as the 50-day moving average steps in as a key support level. In my view, the index faces continued near-term pressure, with two major catalysts on the horizon: Trump’s push for chip tariffs and Nvidia’s earnings report on February 26.

Trump’s tariff announcement on Saturday triggered a broad risk-off move, sparking a global sell-off in risk assets, including U.S. equities. For the tech-heavy Nasdaq, the White House’s ongoing discussions about tightening restrictions on Nvidia’s China sales, the investigation into whether DeepSeek is acquiring Nvidia chips through Singapore, and Trump’s aggressive stance on imposing a 100% tariff on semiconductor chips have only added fuel to the fire. With Nvidia struggling below the critical $127.8 resistance level, the Nasdaq is unlikely to find solid footing either.

Last week’s earnings reports from the “Magnificent Seven” were mixed at best. Aside from Meta’s strong performance, Microsoft’s cloud business slowed, Tesla’s results fell short on both EPS and revenue, and Apple’s China sales showed no signs of recovery—all weighing on sentiment.

If the threat of chip tariffs materializes, surging costs for semiconductor firms and potential retaliatory measures from China could keep the Nasdaq under pressure in the near term. Moreover, heightened market uncertainty could accelerate risk-off flows, putting high-valuation tech stocks at the forefront of the sell-off. Conversely, if Trump’s actual implementation of chip tariffs turns out to be milder than expected, the market’s fear-driven reaction may quickly subside, allowing the Nasdaq to regain its upward momentum.

While Google’s and Amazon’s upcoming earnings reports, along with the non-farm payroll data, may cause some market fluctuations this week, I believe the key driver for Nasdaq’s trading trend will ultimately be Nvidia’s Q4 earnings report—it’s a critical test. Key factors to watch include gross margins, revenue, data center growth, and performance guidance—particularly management’s outlook on demand. If Nvidia’s report reaffirms its technological edge and strong chip demand, it could restore market confidence and lift the Nasdaq. On the other hand, if Nvidia signals that DeepSeek poses a credible competitive threat or that tightening U.S. export restrictions on China could materially impact its revenue, the Nasdaq may face another leg down.