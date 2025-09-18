Nasscom and Technology Council of Australia (TCA) Forge Strategic Partnership to Deepen Bilateral Digital Trade and Technology Collaboration

New Delhi, September 18, 2025 – In a landmark step towards deepening economic engagement and driving cross-border innovation, Nasscom and the Tech Council of Australia (TCA), today formalised a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) — a milestone in strengthening India–Australia bilateral ties in the digital and technology sectors.

This new partnership and collaboration between India and Australia’s peak technology industry bodies establishes a new chapter of cooperation, knowledge exchange, innovation, and shared mutual industry growth in key technology areas critical to the economic futures of both countries.

The MOU was signed during the National Tech Summit, TCA’s flagship industry event, held at Sydney Town Hall in Australia. The Hon. Dr. Andrew Charlton, MP (Assistant Minister for Science, Technology and the Digital Economy), Dr. S. Janakiraman (Consul General of India in Sydney), and Ms. Mary Overington (Australia’s Trade and Investment Commissioner to India) provided special remarks at the signing ceremony. The event was also attended by senior leaders shaping India-Australia relations from both the public and private sector, a visiting delegation from India, as well as large, medium, and small technology companies from both India and Australia, underscoring the strong support behind this initiative.

The new Nasscom-TCA Strategic Technology Partnership is closely aligned with the vision and objectives of the Australia–India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA-FTA) as well as the forthcoming Australia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). This reinforces the shared commitment from both industry organisations in building a dynamic, innovation-driven economic corridor, and to grow bilateral trade between the two countries.

This new partnership seeks to accelerate and expand bilateral technology trade, unlock new market opportunities, and drive innovation-led growth between both countries. Nasscom and TCA will work together to support B2B engagement, thought leadership to strengthen India- Australia tech trade, on policy dialogues related to the tech sector, as well as initiatives to enhance market access, the ease-of-doing business, and create meaningful connections between businesses in both countries. Collectively, these efforts are intended to drive significant growth in digital trade between India- Australia.

Quotes attributable:

The Hon. Dr. Andrew Charlton, MP, Assistant Minister for Science, Technology and the Digital Economy:

“Australia and India have a long history of collaboration on technology and innovation. We welcome the signing of the MoU between the Tech Council of Australia and Nasscom, which will deepen our partnerships across this important sector.”

Dr. S. Janakiraman, Consul General of India in Sydney:

“Technology is central to modern bilateral partnerships, and the India–Australia corridor reflects this promise. With India’s digital talent and innovation, and Australia’s research strengths and niche capabilities, we have a unique opportunity to co-create inclusive, globally impactful solutions.”

Ms. Mary Overington, Trade and Investment Commissioner, Austrade:

“Austrade is thrilled to support the aim of this partnership to enhance bilateral technology trade and investment between our nations. Such collaborations between industry are key to making our economies and tech ecosystems work in tandem for mutual prosperity.”

Rajesh Nambiar, President, Nasscom:

“This partnership with the TCA marks a momentous step in strengthening the India–Australia technology corridor. It provides a dedicated framework to accelerate digital trade, foster innovation, and create new opportunities for businesses in both nations. We are particularly grateful for the strong support from the Australian Government, which underscores the shared commitment to a thriving digital economy.”

Damian Kassabgi, CEO of the Tech Council of Australia (TCA):

“This MoU will strengthen industry and innovation ties between our ecosystems. Both the TCA and Nasscom have a shared commitment to deepening our tech and economic relationship. We are excited about the potential this unlocks for Australian and Indian tech businesses—from startups to global enterprises—to access new markets, share expertise, and build enduring commercial partnerships.”

Swati Dave, Chair of the Advisory Board for the Centre for Australia-India Relations:

“Driving new areas of business engagement is a key part of the Centre’s mission. The collaboration between TCA and Nasscom will strengthen the economic relationship in a key area that is fundamental for growth and innovation. We are proud to support this initiative and look forward to working with both parties to maximise business opportunities across both countries.”