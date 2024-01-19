Natalie F. Seals Chosen as a Woman Of the Month for December 2023 by P.O.W.E.R.

Plainfield, NJ, January 19, 2024 – Natalie F. Seals of Plainfield, New Jersey has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for December 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the logistics/procurement field.

About Natalie F. Seals

Natalie F. Seals is an experienced food safety-quality assurance professional. Natalie’s background also extends to food facility auditing and food distribution compliance. She has extensive experience in food manufacturing, production, storage, and distribution in both civilian and military sectors, and globally. She has worked as food safety consultant and foodborne illness investigator.

Natalie was introduced to the field of food safety and quality while serving in the military, where she was trained in public health and became a certified food safety specialist. Once she was honorably discharged, she received a degree in food safety.

A candidate for her MSN/MPH and RN at the University of Maryland School of Nursing in 2024, Seals hopes to earn a nurse practitioner specialty license as a nurse anesthetist and travel the world as a nurse anesthetist.

Seals belongs to the ASQ., N.F.R.S.P., N.E.H.A. and has multiple certifications in the food safety and compliance field.

In her spare time, Natalie enjoys reading, travel, and martial arts; she holds a Lean Six Sigma (green belt).