National Bharat Sevak Samaj and National Textile Corporation Come Together to Support Weavers and Artisans

New Delhi, August 25, 2025: The People Forum of India – National Bharat Sevak Samaj (NBSS) and the National Textile Corporation (NTC) Limited, a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Textiles, have initiated discussions on possible collaborations to enhance the welfare of weavers and textile artisans across the country.

The interaction took place today in New Delhi between representatives of the two organisations – Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, National Deputy Chairman of NBSS, and Mr. Ashutosh Gupta, Director (HR) of NTC.

The discussions revolved around collaborative initiatives to uplift the lives of weavers and artisans engaged in the textile industry. Dr. Mallappa highlighted the need to safeguard traditional skills while simultaneously ensuring access to modern technology and markets. He remarked that empowering weaving communities is essential not only for economic reasons but also for the preservation of India’s cultural fabric.

Mr. Gupta underlined NTC’s ongoing commitment to workforce welfare and skill development. He pointed out that modernization of mills and new partnerships with social organisations like NBSS can bring tangible benefits to artisans by bridging the gap between traditional practices and modern industry needs.

Both leaders acknowledged that while various government schemes have opened new avenues, ground-level challenges such as irregular income, rising costs, and limited exposure to global markets persist. The discussion concluded with a shared resolve to explore practical joint programmes that can strengthen livelihoods and ensure long-term sustainability for India’s weaving and artisan community.