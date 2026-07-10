National French Fry Day: HyFun Foods and Sandwizzaa Highlight the Growing Role of French Fries in India’s Evolving Food Landscape

Mumbai, July 10: Once considered a side dish, French fries have today emerged as one of the fastest-growing categories across India’s quick-service restaurant and frozen food sectors. Driven by changing consumer lifestyles, increasing demand for convenience foods, and the expansion of organised foodservice, the category continues to witness strong momentum both domestically and internationally.

Commenting on the occasion of National French Fry Day, Mr. Haresh Karamchandani, MD & Group CEO, HyFun Foods, said,

“French fries have evolved from being a popular quick-service favourite to becoming one of the fastest-growing categories within India’s frozen food industry. Over the years, India has emerged as a credible player in the frozen potato products industry, and at HyFun Foods, we are proud to have been the pioneers in taking premium frozen French fries from India to global markets. As demand for high-quality frozen foods continues to grow worldwide, India’s strengths in manufacturing, food processing, and supply chain excellence position it as an increasingly important contributor to the global food ecosystem. At HyFun Foods, we remain committed to driving innovation, upholding world-class quality standards, and strengthening India’s standing as a trusted global partner for frozen potato products.”

As one of India’s leading frozen food companies, HyFun Foods has played a key role in strengthening the country’s frozen potato products ecosystem through its integrated farm-to-fork model, world-class processing capabilities, and expanding global footprint. Today, the company exports its frozen products to over 40 countries while working closely with thousands of farmers to deliver consistent quality and sustainable growth.

The increasing popularity of French fries is also evident across the foodservice sector, where the category has become an integral part of meal combinations and customer ordering behaviour.

Sharing his perspective, Mr. Pankaj Sharma, Director at Sandwizzaa, said,

“Fries have become an important category for us, not just as an add-on but as a meaningful contributor to the business. Customers across age groups enjoy them, which makes the category very easy to connect with. Over time, we have seen consistent growth in fries sales, and more importantly, it has helped us build stronger combo offerings. For a brand like Sandwizzaa, fries complete the meal experience and give customers more reason to order more frequently.”

As consumer preferences continue to shift towards convenience, quality, and value, French fries are expected to remain a key growth driver across both retail and foodservice channels. National French Fry Day serves as an opportunity to recognise the category’s evolution – from a simple accompaniment to a product that reflects changing consumer habits, innovation in food processing, and India’s growing prominence in the global frozen foods industry.