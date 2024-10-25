Nation’s Largest Global Livestock Conclave launches its Website and Brochure

Kochi: The Global Livestock Conclave, organized by Kerala Veterinary University with a focus on comprehensive development and productivity in the dairy and livestock sectors, officially launched their website and brochure in Kochi. The website was launched by Prof. Dr. Pradeep Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) and the brochure was launched by Prof. Dr. Dinesh Kaippulli, Registrar of KUFOS. Professor Dr. P. Sudheer Babu, Registrar (KVASU), Professor Dr. C Latha, Academic and Research Director (KVASU), Professor Dr. T S Rajeev, Director of Entrepreneurship (KVASU), also spoke at the event. The Conclave will take place at Pookode Veterinary College in Wayanad from December 20 to 29.

The Global Livestock Conclave will focus on educating farmers about the latest developments and evolving technologies in value-added products, livestock, poultry, dairy, and aquafarming. The conclave is also part of the government’s vision to transform Wayanad into a hub for dairy production. According to NITI Aayog’s data, a majority of the district’s population is engaged in dairy farming. The Malabar Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (MRCMPU) under MILMA has already received national recognition for producing high-quality milk.

Beyond dairy and agriculture, the conclave aims to improve productivity in spices and other forest-based products unique to the Wayanad region. It will coordinate with various departments to provide farmers with a platform to address their concerns, while infrastructure development in the agricultural sector will be supported by NABARD’s financial aid.

The event will feature exhibitions across a 2 Lakh square feet area, showcasing livestock, dairy farming, aquafarming, agriculture and poultry sectors along with various other expos. Experts will lead seminars and workshops on animal husbandry and the market potential of value-added products as well. The conclave is set to become the largest event of its kind in India, with an expected participation of over 500,000 people, including agricultural organizations and veterinary professionals, over the course of 10 days. The event is organized with the support of PAX Events Pvt. Ltd., Kochi.