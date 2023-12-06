Navigating Global Opportunities with Applykart: Revolutionizing Job Searches for Gen Z

San Francisco, CA, December 06, 2023 –In an increasingly globalized world, students and international students face unique challenges when entering the global job market. This is why individuals need the ability to adapt and prepare for opportunities in the global job market, driven by economic upheavals and varied regional circumstances.

Fluctuations in the worldwide unemployment rate have been a long-standing concern in recent years. According to Statista, the landscape reached a critical juncture in 2019, hitting a peak of 6.9% due to the pandemic’s extraordinary impact. Although the pandemic has passed, the impact lingers, with unemployment remaining significantly high at 5.7% in 2022, compared to 5.5% in 2018 pre-pandemic. This persistently high rate highlights the need for innovative approaches to connect individuals to meaningful opportunities, especially as they embark on their professional paths in a rebounding but competitive global job market.

Bharati Babbar founded Applykart in 2022 as a pioneering employment matching service, specifically designed to address the issues faced by domestic and international students globally. The founding idea stems from a deep commitment to linking talent with opportunity, motivated by the awareness that many overseas students struggle to find part-time or graduate work. Applykart uses cutting-edge technology to provide a seamless and personalized experience, demonstrating the company’s commitment to making the job search process more accessible and efficient for students worldwide.

This platform operates on the principles of profile optimization, job matching, and local and international opportunities. Users can construct thorough profiles that highlight their educational background, abilities, and experience. Applykart’s sophisticated algorithms will then examine this data to provide appropriate employment recommendations. Importantly, Applykart is not bound by geographical boundaries; it connects users to possibilities from all around the world, delivering a genuinely global view on job choices. Furthermore, Applykart’s app also creates a unique QR code for its users so that when someone scans it, the QR code will lead them directly to the users’ profile.

The uniqueness of Applykart extends beyond standard job matching services. Recognizing the scarcity of unemployed people in the face of increasing employment demand, Applykart presents a new tool, along with a shorter timetable, to speed up the job-search process. This strategy addresses the urgency and goals of those looking for work quickly in a dynamic and competitive market.

As Applykart prepares for its global launch, it aspires to be a comprehensive resource, helping individuals explore multiple career pathways and make informed decisions about their career journey and professional life. The platform’s journey began in Australia in 2022 and has now expanded to India. With ambitions for additional international expansion, Applykart is expected to join the job searching market in America, the United Kingdom, and Canada in the next few years.

According to Bharati Babbar, the founder of Applykart, the company made major progress in improving the user experience by unveiling a new networking function in October 2023. This innovative feature not only meets the changing needs of the job market but also effortlessly aligns with the objectives of Generation Z. The cutting-edge networking tool is intended to connect users with industry leaders, mentors, and like-minded peers, creating a dynamic environment for career growth.

Applykart stands out as a vital ally for students and international students in a world where options abound but accessing them can be difficult. The platform’s growth provides a more streamlined and efficient alternative to traditional job search tools. As Applykart evolves, it responds to the need for a user-friendly solution, bridging talent with the global job market.