Nawgati Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Ambuj Singh as Senior Vice President, Business and Operations

New Delhi, Jan 12: Nawgati, a leading fuel-tech solutions provider transforming the fueling ecosystem across India, Sri Lanka, and the UAE, has announced the appointment of Ambuj Singh as Senior Vice President – Business and Operations. In his new role, Ambuj will lead Nawgati’s nationwide business strategy, operations, and client partnerships, overseeing large-scale deployments, revenue growth, PSU engagements, and operational efficiency as the company accelerates its next phase of growth.

Ambuj brings over a decade of leadership experience across digital payments, energy, and enterprise partnerships. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Head of Alliances at Paytm, where he led large-scale partnerships across oil & gas, automotive, and emerging businesses, driving SaaS product adoption, integrated payment automation, EV and FASTag enablement, and strategic alliances with leading fuel companies. Prior to this, he held managerial roles at Indian Oil Corporation Limited, leading supply chain operations, vendor management, demand planning, and pilot deployments of new fuel products across Maharashtra.

Commenting on the appointment, Vaibhav Kaushik, CEO and Co-founder, Nawgati, said, “As Nawgati scales into a multi-market, multi-enterprise platform, operational depth and execution leadership become critical. Ambuj brings a rare combination of digital ecosystem building, PSU engagement experience, and large-scale enterprise partnerships. His exposure to building nationwide alliances and managing complex operational networks aligns strongly with our next phase of growth. We are entering a stage where speed of deployment, reliability of operations, and monetisation efficiency will define our leadership in fuel-tech. Ambuj will play a key role in strengthening our business engine, expanding strategic partnerships, and ensuring our platforms deliver measurable value to fuel operators, government stakeholders, and end consumers across markets.” Sharing his perspective, Ambuj Singh, Senior Vice President – Business and Operations, Nawgati, said, “Nawgati is building one of the most meaningful transformations in the fuel and mobility ecosystem today. What excites me is the company’s ability to solve real operational challenges at scale, from congestion management and compliance visibility to improving predictability at fuel stations. My focus will be on driving execution excellence across deployments, partnerships, and operations while supporting Nawgati’s expansion across markets.”

With active deployments across India and subsidiaries across Sri Lanka and the UAE and a growing international footprint, Nawgati is building a connected fueling ecosystem that integrates infrastructure intelligence, real-time analytics, and consumer-facing platforms. The company continues to expand partnerships with public sector entities, private fuel operators, and mobility stakeholders to enable smarter, more transparent, and more efficient fuel retail ecosystems globally.