NCVET Recognizes IN-SPACe as Awarding Body (Dual)

Mumbai, 3rd December 2024: In a landmark development, the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, has officially recognized the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) as an Awarding Body (Dual). The agreement, aimed at strengthening the vocational education and training landscape in the space sector, was signed in the presence of Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE and Chairperson, NCVET.

NCVET, serving as the national regulator for vocational education and training, plays a vital role in setting standards, developing regulations, and improving the quality and outcomes of skilling initiatives across the country. NCVET is responsible for the recognition and regulation of awarding bodies and assessment agencies that are instrumental in developing a highly skilled workforce to meet industry demands.

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) operates as an autonomous agency under the Department of Space (DOS), dedicated to promoting and enabling various space activities, including the development of launch vehicles and satellites, and space-based services. IN-SPACe’s recognition as an awarding body will help standardize and accredit its specialized training programs, aligning them with national and global frameworks, and facilitating greater integration with key national initiatives like Skill India Mission.

This collaboration will enable IN-SPACe to deliver cutting-edge training in areas such as Satellite Manufacturing, Space Technology in Agriculture, Mission Design for Launch Vehicles, Orbital Mechanics, and Advances in Space Propulsion Systems. NCVET has already approved the following six National Occupational Standards (NoS) submitted by IN-SPACe:

Essentials of Space Technology in the Agriculture Sector

Fundamentals of Orbital Mechanics, Attitude Dynamics, and Space-Based Navigation

Foundations of Mission Design and Avionics Development for Launch Vehicles

Essentials of Satellite Manufacturing

Essentials of Space Data Products and Services

Introduction to Advances in Propulsion Systems for Launch Vehicles, Satellites, and Landing Missions

Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE and Chairperson, NCVET, emphasized the growing need for a skilled workforce in India’s space sector. “As India continues to expand its space exploration capabilities and integrate emerging technologies, it is crucial to cultivate a highly skilled talent pool. With the increasing participation of the private sector in space ventures, it is more important than ever to ensure that our workforce meets international standards, driving innovation and maintaining global competitiveness,” he said. Further supporting this vision, Shri Tiwari also highlighted the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Under this MoU, the ISRO Technical Training Program was launched at National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Trivandrum. The program aims to upskill over 4,000 technical employees from the Department of Space (ISRO). Dr. Vinod Kumar, Director of the Promotion Directorate at IN-SPACe, represented the organization during the signing of the agreement. He expressed his enthusiasm about the recognition, stating, “This recognition marks a significant milestone in our efforts to build a skilled workforce for India’s growing space sector. By aligning our training programs with the demands of the space industry, we aim to equip learners with the necessary knowledge and hands-on expertise to support the nation’s ambitious space endeavors and compete globally.”

This collaboration between NCVET and IN-SPACe is a critical step toward advancing India’s space sector, ensuring that the nation’s workforce is well-equipped to meet the challenges of the future.