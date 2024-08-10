NDR InvIT Trust Reports Robust Financial Performance for Q1 FY25

Chennai, 10 August 2024: NDR InvIT Trust, the first Perpetual Warehousing and Industrial Parks InvIT, listed on the National Stock Exchange, reported unaudited results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024
- NAV at Rs. 126.88 as on 30th June 2024
- Declared distribution of Rs. 1.75 (Rs. 0.87 as Interest and Rs. 0.88 as the return of capital) per unit to the unit holders for Q1 FY25
- Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at ~16.96 msf across India
|Particulars (Consolidated)
|Q1-FY25
(Rs. Mn)
|Revenue from Operations
|751.77
|Other Income
|39.88
|Total Income
|791.65
|Earnings before Interest Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)
|657.88
|Profit after Tax
|393.90
Mr. Sandeep Jain, Chief Financial Officer of NDR InvIT Trust, said,
“I would like to extend my gratitude to the Stakeholders for their support, and we are pleased to announce a distribution of Rs. 1.75 per unit. The AUM currently stands at 16.96 msf, which is well diversified from a Clientele and Sector perspective; our Operating Metrics such as WALE (11.1 Years) and occupancy Levels (@96.48%), are above industry benchmarks. We shall also strive to maintain our AAA status on our Credit Ratings and maintain High Levels of Customer Satisfaction.
Business Highlights:
- 13 Cities, 33 Industrial Parks, 55+ Warehouses.
- Pan India Occupancy Levels at 96.48%.
- Top 10 Clients Contribute to 39% of Area, and 41% of Revenues.
- 13.78% of Leases coming up for renewals in FY25.
Financial Highlights:
- Revenues from Operations at Rs. 752 mn, EBITDA at Rs. 657.88 mn are in line with expectations.
- NDCF as on 30th June 2024 is Rs. 673.75 mn.
Distribution:
- Declared distribution of Rs. 1.75 (Rs. 0.87 as Interest and Rs. 0.88 as return of capital) per unit to the unit holders for Q1 FY25
- Record date for the distribution is Aug 16, 2024