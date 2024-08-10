NDR InvIT Trust Reports Robust Financial Performance for Q1 FY25

Chennai, 10 August 2024: NDR InvIT Trust, the first Perpetual Warehousing and Industrial Parks InvIT, listed on the National Stock Exchange, reported unaudited results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024

NAV at Rs. 126.88 as on 30 th June 2024

June 2024 Declared distribution of Rs. 1.75 (Rs. 0.87 as Interest and Rs. 0.88 as the return of capital) per unit to the unit holders for Q1 FY25

Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at ~16.96 msf across India

Particulars (Consolidated) Q1-FY25 (Rs. Mn) Revenue from Operations 751.77 Other Income 39.88 Total Income 791.65 Earnings before Interest Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) 657.88 Profit after Tax 393.90

Mr. Sandeep Jain, Chief Financial Officer of NDR InvIT Trust, said,

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the Stakeholders for their support, and we are pleased to announce a distribution of Rs. 1.75 per unit. The AUM currently stands at 16.96 msf, which is well diversified from a Clientele and Sector perspective; our Operating Metrics such as WALE (11.1 Years) and occupancy Levels (@96.48%), are above industry benchmarks. We shall also strive to maintain our AAA status on our Credit Ratings and maintain High Levels of Customer Satisfaction.

Business Highlights:

13 Cities, 33 Industrial Parks, 55+ Warehouses.

Pan India Occupancy Levels at 96.48%.

Top 10 Clients Contribute to 39% of Area, and 41% of Revenues.

13.78% of Leases coming up for renewals in FY25.

Financial Highlights:

Revenues from Operations at Rs. 752 mn, EBITDA at Rs. 657.88 mn are in line with expectations.

NDCF as on 30th June 2024 is Rs. 673.75 mn.

Distribution: