Necessity of academia-industry collaboration in shaping standards driving innovation and economic growth: Director General, Bureau of Indian Standards

Noida, There’s a necessity of academia-industry collaboration in shaping standards that drive innovation and economic growth, said Director General Bureau of Indian Standards, Shri Pramod Kumar Tiwari during an Annual Convention on the Healthcare Sector.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) under Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, organized the Annual Convention for Deans and HODs of Academic Institutions and R&D Organizations in the Healthcare Sector at its National Institute of Training for Standardization, Noida. Among the series of conventions that are being held with Academic and Research organizations, this was the first convention focussing on the Healthcare sector. Around 36 participants from 28 institutes were present at the convention, represented by Deans, HODs, faculty members and experts from Research organizations.

The convention aimed to generate awareness regarding standardization in the healthcare and medical device sector and to explore the opportunities for collaboration with academia and research organisations to strengthen the standardization activity of BIS in this sector. BIS aims to strengthen the usability of Indian Standards which may not be limited to industries or consumers groups in particular, but also prove to be of technical interest to academicians. This exercise of engaging with the institutes is an initiative for greater awareness of standards within the academic and research arena seeking their active participation and developing standards.

Shri Tiwari addressed the participants, discussing the importance of strengthening India’s manufacturing base in the healthcare sector. Shri Tiwari informed the attendees about the appointment of ‘Chairs’ of standardization in academic institutions and the signing of MoUs to enhance collaboration.

He also highlighted BIS’s initiatives, including orientation programs in institutions and annual conventions across various disciplines. He urged experts to actively participate in BIS technical committees, engage in R&D projects, and integrate standards into engineering curricula to enhance learning. He concluded by identifying the challenges of a limited manufacturing base and restricted research capabilities, emphasizing the need to align with the Prime Minister’s vision of Indian Standards gaining global recognition.

Shri Chandan Bahl, Scientist-G and DDG (International Relations) welcomed the delegates. During his address, he highlighted on creating standards that are not only scientifically advanced, but are also timely as per the needs. He also emphasized on the significance of Academia and Research organizations, an important stakeholder having latest technical know-how of the field. He described the convention as an attempt to take knowledge of standards further to the research communities and scholars and the beginning of engagement of the research community in future standardization.

Shri Deepak Aggarwal, Scientist-F and Head (Standards Coordination & Monitoring Dept.) acquainted the participants with the overview of BIS and activities of BIS especially standradization. The SCMD team of BIS shared the initiatives taken by BIS for interpretation of subjects on key achievements and digital interfaces for the same.

Shri Chinmay Dwivedi, Scientist-E & Head (Medical Equipment & Hospital Planning Dept.) apprised the audience on the activities of standards formulation in Healthcare Sector in BIS. Officers from MHD briefed on the important standards in health sector which are based on the technical concepts in academic areas of biotechnology and biomedical engineering.