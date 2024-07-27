Nectar and Energage Will Recognize the 2024 Top Workplaces for Appreciation

Lehi, UT, July 27, 2024 –Nectar, the leader in employee rewards & recognition software, today announced it has partnered with Energage, the technology company behind the Top Workplaces employer recognition program.

Nectar and Energage join in honoring employers nationwide that achieve the status of Top Workplaces for Appreciation, to be released in October.

The Appreciation award is based on employee feedback from companies that have created a standout employee experience where employees feel appreciated for what they achieve in the workplace.

Top Workplaces national and regional employer awards highlight organizations that listen to employee feedback and drive people-first cultures. The Top Workplaces award is based on Energage’s confidential, research-backed employee engagement survey. Participating companies will be evaluated against the industry’s most robust benchmarks based on more than 18 years of culture research.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Top Workplaces,” said Trevor Larson, Nectar CEO. “Appreciation is a critical pillar in any thriving company culture, and we are honored to be the official partner of the Top Workplaces for Appreciation award. Together, we look forward to highlighting organizations all over the country doing exemplary work within their cultures to recognize the contributions of team members and employees.”

“This partnership with Nectar is a pairing of two great organizations focused on celebrating achievement in the workplace,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “We both see the importance of a people-first workplace experience, and we celebrate employees, who are the heart of any thriving organization.”