Nectar Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer

Orem, UT, March 20, 2024 — Nectar, a leading provider of employee recognition software, proudly announces the appointment of its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Craig Daly. This strategic addition underscores Nectar’s commitment to sustained growth and innovation in the employee recognition industry.

Craig brings with him over a decade of software leadership experience and held pivotal leadership roles in Utah tech companies Qualtrics and Podium. With a proven track record of driving revenue and fostering business expansion, he will play a key role in guiding Nectar’s revenue strategy and accelerating its global market presence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Craig to the Nectar team,” said Nectar CEO, Trevor Larson. “With his extensive experience and leadership, we are confident in his ability to lead our revenue initiatives and propel Nectar to new heights.”

“Nectar is blooming even amid today’s headwinds in tech,” said Craig Daly. “I’m incredibly optimistic about the future we are building at Nectar, and excited to join the mission of helping people to feel valued and appreciated at work.”

Nectar remains committed to empowering organizations with innovative employee recognition solutions that foster a positive workplace culture and drive business success. The appointment of Craig signals an exciting chapter in Nectar’s journey toward continued growth and excellence.