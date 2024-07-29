Need for simplified regulations and enhanced logistics to boost MSME participation in global e-commerce: ISF

India, 29th July: E-commerce exports offer tremendous growth potential for Indian MSMEs, but currently see only 1% engaging in direct exports. To achieve the government’s ambitious target of $200-300 billion in e-commerce exports by FY 2030, it is essential to adopt more flexible policies and address existing challenges in customs, payments, and logistics. India SME Forum, the largest not-for-profit organization for MSMEs in India, hosted a ‘FireSide Chat’ titled “Plugging MSMEs in Global Markets: Harnessing the potential of B2C Exports” which explored the role played by e-commerce in enhancing the export potential of MSMEs and the imperatives for conducive regulatory policies.

E-commerce provides a unique opportunity for MSMEs, requiring minimal initial investment and enabling participation from diverse sellers across India. As awareness and interest grow, driven by ease of entry and global reach potential, businesses are increasingly embracing this avenue. To further accelerate growth, simplifying regulations is crucial. Experts commend the Central Government for promoting MSME e-commerce exports through new policies, including establishing e-commerce export hubs. These hubs, offering services like warehousing, packaging, and shipping, reduce operational costs and provide essential regulatory and compliance assistance, easing international trade navigation. However, despite these initiatives, challenges remain, particularly due to financial and regulatory barriers. High EDPMS closure charges can consume up to 50% of shipment value, making exports unviable for small parcels. The RBI’s 25% variation limit on payment reconciliation is often insufficient for transactions with high price variability. Increasing this limit to 50% and extending payment realization periods to 18 months would better support MSMEs and align with best global practices.

Additionally, customs reforms are essential to facilitate e-commerce exports. The primary policy proposal is to simplify and expedite the customs clearance process for certain low-risk shipments through pre-emptive assessments and automated procedures. This includes establishing separate customs supervision codes specifically for cross-border e-commerce trade to ensure faster clearance, streamline payment procedures, and enhance data collection for policy making.