Neeraj Taneja joins AuthBridge as President – India Sales

Mumbai, October 30th 2025: AuthBridge, India’s leading authentication technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Neeraj Taneja as President – India Sales. In his new role, Neeraj will lead AuthBridge’s India growth strategy, driving business expansion, strengthening client partnerships, and enhancing the company’s market leadership across the country.

With over three decades of leadership experience spanning supply chain, entrepreneurship and banking, Neeraj brings a deep understanding of how businesses scale and sustain growth in competitive markets. A seasoned professional, he has led large P&L portfolios, built agile sales teams, and delivered consistent business results across industries. Known for his people-first leadership style, Neeraj has earned wide recognition for fostering high-performance cultures that balance growth with mentorship.

Prior to joining AuthBridge, Neeraj held leadership positions at ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank, where he served as Zonal Head – Delhi NCR. He began his career in 1994 with HCL HP and later contributed to Frigoglass and EDS before venturing into entrepreneurship in the e-commerce space.

His journey is marked by innovation, customer focus, and sharp business acumen that have shaped both teams and strategy. Notably, ICICI Bank honoured him with an Honorary Professorship for his outstanding contribution to mentoring and grooming young branch managers, a testament to his passion for developing future leaders.