Neeraj Taneja joins AuthBridge as President – India Sales

Mumbai, October 30th 2025: AuthBridge, India’s leading authentication technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Neeraj Taneja as President – India Sales. In his new role, Neeraj will lead AuthBridge’s India growth strategy, driving business expansion, strengthening client partnerships, and enhancing the company’s market leadership across the country.
With over three decades of leadership experience spanning supply chain, entrepreneurship and banking, Neeraj brings a deep understanding of how businesses scale and sustain growth in competitive markets. A seasoned professional, he has led large P&L portfolios, built agile sales teams, and delivered consistent business results across industries. Known for his people-first leadership style, Neeraj has earned wide recognition for fostering high-performance cultures that balance growth with mentorship.
Prior to joining AuthBridge, Neeraj held leadership positions at ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank, where he served as Zonal Head – Delhi NCR. He began his career in 1994 with HCL HP and later contributed to Frigoglass and EDS before venturing into entrepreneurship in the e-commerce space.
His journey is marked by innovation, customer focus, and sharp business acumen that have shaped both teams and strategy. Notably, ICICI Bank honoured him with an Honorary Professorship for his outstanding contribution to mentoring and grooming young branch managers, a testament to his passion for developing future leaders.
Commenting on the appointment, Ajay Trehan, Founder and CEO, AuthBridge, said, “We are delighted to welcome Neeraj to the AuthBridge leadership team. His strong business acumen, leadership depth, and client-first mindset align perfectly with our growth ambitions. As we continue to expand AuthBridge’s footprint across India, Neeraj’s experience will be invaluable in deepening client relationships and accelerating our next phase of growth.”
Neeraj holds a PGDBA from IMS (YMCA), New Delhi, and a BA (Honours) from Kurukshetra University. He describes himself as a people enthusiast who believes in building businesses through trust and teamwork. Speaking about his new role, Neeraj said, “AuthBridge is redefining trust and verification through technology and innovation. I am excited to be part of this journey and look forward to contributing to its growth story while strengthening client partnerships nationwide.”