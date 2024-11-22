Nemetschek India and Trisita Engineering LLP Forge a Strategic Partnership to Drive Digital Transformation in India’s AEC Sector

Mumbai, 22nd November 2024: Nemetschek India has announced its recent strategic collaboration with Trisita Engineering LLP. to transform the Indian landscape of architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) and civil infrastructure. The partnership implements cutting-edge software solutions in the Indian market to streamline design to construction processes, improve data-centric workflows, and total outcomes of the project for customers in the sector. It is expected to be a boost in growth for both companies and is likely to impact India’s fast-evolving AEC and civil infrastructure industry in a major way.

This partnership is pivotal, as the Indian AEC industry is witnessing exponential growth driven by rapid urbanization, increasing infrastructure investments, and a growing demand for sustainable and efficient building practices

Through this collaboration, Trisita Engineering LLP will leverage Nemetschek’s global technology strengths to deliver an integrated suite of software solutions that is going to give architects, engineers, and construction professionals a completely new experience with advanced tools being used globally for over 60 years. Solutions tailored to the unique needs of the Indian market will focus on digital transformation and data-driven insights to enhance efficiency and accuracy from design through construction. The company will offer Nemetschek’s solutions, primarily in Building Information Modeling (BIM), customized for local standards and regulations but with global best practices.

“At Nemetschek India, we are thrilled to join forces with Trisita Engineering LLP to drive transformative change within the AEC and Civil Infrastructure sector in India. We believe that our software solutions, coupled with Trisita’s in-depth understanding of this industry, will help the industry and professionals out there across these businesses, be it architecture, engineering, or construction, realise their potential for better efficiency and accuracy levels. Our vision is to bring latest and advanced tools for the AEC industry to make India more sustainable and future-ready,” said Mr. Nirmalya Chatterjee, Country Vice President and Managing Director, Nemetschek Group (Indian Subcontinent). “Trisita Engineering LLP is excited to collaborate with Nemetschek India in this game-changing venture. Our partnership is built on a shared commitment to enhancing BIM standards and advancing the industry’s capabilities in India. By combining our knowledge of local market dynamics along with Nemetschek’s technological expertise, we aim to provide solutions that not only meet current demands but also anticipate future needs, setting a new standard for the industry,” said Hiranmoy Talukdar, Designed Partner, Trisita Engineering LLP.

As Nemetschek India and Trisita Engineering LLP set their sights on achieving a 15-20% market share in the next two to three years, this collaboration signifies a new era for AEC software solutions technology in India. By providing industry professionals with the tools, they need to navigate the complexities of modern construction, the partnership aims to contribute to the sector’s digital transformation journey.