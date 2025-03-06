Nestle India Expands Breakfast Cereal Range with the Launch of Munch Choco Fills

Bengaluru, March 06, 2025: Nestlé India is excited to unveil its latest offering in the breakfast cereals category – Munch Choco Fills, now available across India. This cereal is set to make breakfast exciting with its delightful combination of a crunchy outer shell and a chocolatey filling, perfect for those seeking a feel-good morning breakfast experience.
With a rich milk chocolate filling, Nestlé Munch Choco Fills sure to delight in every bite. These Choco Fills are truly “Crunchy Outside, Melty Inside.”
Speaking about the launch, Mr. Varun Sethuraman, Director, Breakfast Cereals, Nestlé India, said, “At Nestlé, we strive to bring excitement and innovation to breakfast tables across India. Munch Choco Fills is for those consumers who want a fun & tasty breakfast to start their day smiling. We are thrilled to add MUNCH CHOCO FILLS to our existing MUNCH cereal portfolio for added joy and variety to consumers’ mornings.”