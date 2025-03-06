Nestle India Expands Breakfast Cereal Range with the Launch of Munch Choco Fills

Bengaluru, March 06, 2025: Nestlé India is excited to unveil its latest offering in the breakfast cereals category – Munch Choco Fills, now available across India. This cereal is set to make breakfast exciting with its delightful combination of a crunchy outer shell and a chocolatey filling, perfect for those seeking a feel-good morning breakfast experience.

With a rich milk chocolate filling, Nestlé Munch Choco Fills sure to delight in every bite. These Choco Fills are truly “Crunchy Outside, Melty Inside.”