Neurocosmetic Skincare Revolution Begins in India with SCINQ’s Launch

India —3rd December 2024 SCINQ Neurocosmetics, a pioneering skincare brand, has launched in India, bringing a transformative approach that bridges skin health and mental wellness. Founded by wellness advocates Shrishti Yadav and Shubham Godara, SCINQ introduces a groundbreaking line of neurocosmetic skincare products tailored to address modern-day challenges.

At the core of SCINQ Neurocosmetics lies the philosophy of the skin-brain axis, emphasizing the profound connection between mental well-being and skin health. The collection is meticulously formulated with clinically validated neurocosmetic ingredients, blending plant-based botanicals with advanced chemical science. These neuroingredients go beyond the skin’s surface, interacting with neurons within the skin to send direct signals to the brain. This unique approach enhances the skin-brain connection, delivering benefits that transcend conventional skincare.

SCINQ’s formulations are backed by extensive research and feature ingredients sourced from world-renowned laboratories. These cutting-edge products address the unique challenges of Indian skin, offering solutions to combat urban stressors. By combining neurocosmetic technology with holistic care, SCINQ sets a new benchmark in the Indian skincare industry. Furthermore, SCINQ’s founders are passionate about positioning India as a global leader in skincare innovation, showcasing the country’s potential to pioneer transformative products and redefine the beauty industry.

“India has unique skincare needs, with urbanization and pollution affecting an ever-increasing number of people. We founded SCINQ Neurocosmetics to bridge this gap, offering skincare that protects and revitalizes while fostering a sense of well-being. With SCINQ, we hope to redefine what it means to care for your skin and your mind simultaneously, bringing a science-backed yet soulful approach to skincare that India has yet to experience.” said Shrishti Yadav, Co-founder of SCINQ Neurocosmetic.

The launch is timely, as Indian consumers grow increasingly conscious of the effects of pollution and stress on their skin. With India facing some of the highest air pollution levels globally, prolonged exposure to hazardous air accelerates premature aging, skin irritation, and stress. This makes the demand for holistic skincare solutions more pressing than ever.

According to SAFAR-India, cities and smaller towns alike are grappling with harmful pollution levels. Recognizing this urgent need, SCINQ Neurocosmetics introduces products that combine advanced neurocosmetic technology with anti-pollution benefits, empowering consumers with effective, science-backed solutions.

The debut collection includes the following products;

• Anti-Pollution Hybrid Cream: A protective day cream designed to shield the skin from pollutants while maintaining a radiant glow.

• Anti-Stress Night Hybrid Cream: A rejuvenating night cream that combats stress-related skin damage, fostering calm and overnight recovery.

Shubham Godara, Co-founder of SCINQ Neurocosmetic said “Our goal with SCINQ Neurocosmetics is to create skincare that goes beyond surface radiance to support mental resilience. By leveraging neurocosmetic science, we’ve crafted formulations that tackle modern day challenges like stress and environmental damage, redefining skincare as a bridge between beauty and mindfulness. India’s skincare industry is ready for this evolution, and we’re excited to lead the way.”

Manufactured in India, SCINQ products are cruelty-free, sulfate-free, non-toxic, and non-comedogenic, reflecting a commitment to sustainable and ethical practices. The brand’s mission is to harmonize inner balance with outer beauty, offering a science-driven yet soulful skincare experience.

More than just a skincare line, SCINQ Neurocosmetics is a movement advocating self-acceptance and holistic wellness. Encouraging consumers to “Get Your Skin Thinking,” SCINQ introduces a mindful approach that nurtures both mind and skin, resonating with India’s evolving expectations for self-care.

Available exclusively online, the brand caters to India’s wellness-conscious consumers with innovative solutions crafted specifically for the country’s diverse skin needs.