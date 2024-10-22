New debt collection tool for banks and NBFCs – CollectiPhi-360

Mumbai, October 22, 2024: Digital payments fintech Phi Commerce has launched a new debt collection product suite – CollectiPhi-360, for enabling banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) manage their collections efficiently and cost-effectively across multiple payment channels. The new product suite will address various needs of lenders across industries and products like co-lending, term loans, BNPL, and supply chain financing. Essentially, CollectiPhi-360 enables lenders to manage automated, doorstep, offline, partial, and bulk collections, ensuring streamlined and efficient processes across multiple payment channels.

Banks and NBFCs often rely on a mix of collection methods (digital, cash, and agent-assisted) and channels (field agents, online, and branches). Manual reconciliation and delayed fund settlements often results in higher operational costs due to this fragmented process. Moreover, failed payments due to insufficient funds or technical errors, especially in underserved areas with lower banking penetration, create further stress on the lenders, resulting in significant delays and loss of revenue.

“Currently, a large portion of the collection process for NBFCs and other lenders is still manual, leading to higher operational costs, errors in data entry and slower reconciliation. CollectiPhi 360 from Phi Commerce aims to tackle these challenges by offering multiple payment options including automated and partial collection options in one platform that will also include UPI Autopay, Phi Commerce’s proprietary product Split & Pay, AEPS, PoS App, e-NACH, and payment links,” said Tushar Shankar, Co-Founder and Global Head of Sales at Phi Commerce.

CollectiPhi 360 will help lenders to consolidate their collections across online and offline channels, ensuring consistency and control. The platform will also provide real-time tracking and reconciliation, allowing lenders to monitor payments instantly, reducing the time to resolve payment disputes and reconcile accounts. CollectPhi-360 will offer omni-channel payment options, catering to borrowers across collection channels, ensuring flexibility and ease of payment for all types of borrowers, be it small NBFCs or large institutional lenders.

The suite automates payments, reminders, enables partial payments and empowers field agents to reduce delinquency and boost collection rates. It also offers analytics and dashboard features that will allow lenders to dive into transaction-level details and make data-driven decisions.